Christian Pulisic and Santiago Gimenez’s path to UEFA Champions League: How many points does Milan need in Serie A?

After a devastating European month, Milan’s focus has completely shifted to the Serie A top-four race. Following their shocking UEFA Champions League exit against Feyenoord, the Rossoneri stars–including Christian Pulisic and Santiago Gimenez–now have one goal for the remainder of the 2024-25 season: help the team secure a place in next season’s Champions League.

With just 13 league games left, the path to qualification is clear but challenging. Milan must significantly improve their current form if they want to finish in the top four. Their mission is far from impossible, but the margin for error is razor-thin.

The Red and Blacks’ European campaign ended in heartbreak as they were eliminated by Feyenoord in the Champions League Playoff Round. The Dutch side claimed a 1-0 victory in the first leg, courtesy of Igor Paixao’s early goal, and arrived in Italy with the advantage.

The second leg started perfectly for Milan as Santiago Gimenez made history, scoring against his former club within the first minute. By doing so, he became the first player to score both for and against the same team in a single Champions League season. However, the match quickly turned into a nightmare for the Rossoneri.

Theo Hernandez received a second yellow card for simulation in the 51st minute, leaving the Italians down to 10 men. Feyenoord took full advantage, with Julian Carranza equalizing in the 73rd minute to seal a 2-1 aggregate victory. It was a remarkable upset, as the Dutch side managed to knock out one of Europe’s most valuable squads despite missing several key players and having a caretaker manager in charge.

How many more points does Milan need to secure Serie A top four?

With their European hopes dashed, Milan now turns their full attention to the Italian top flight. Securing a top-four finish is crucial, as it guarantees a place in next season’s Champions League. Currently, Sergio Conceicao and his players sit in seventh place with 41 points from 25 matches, though they have a game in hand against Bologna. A victory in that match would push them above Fiorentina into sixth place, but their position remains precarious.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the team needs at least 70 points to secure fourth place—a total that has historically been enough for Champions League qualification. “Atalanta finished fourth with 69 points last season, while Milan and Juventus both secured Champions League football with exactly 70 points in the previous two campaigns,” the report stated.

Milan are currently averaging 1.64 points per game, which would only get them to 62 points by the end of the season—a total that would likely leave them outside the top four. To reach the 70-point benchmark, they must average 2.23 points per game in their remaining 13 matches. That means that they must win 10 out of their last 13 matches, or win nine and draw in three.

This is a huge challenge, especially considering they still have to face Bologna, Lazio, Fiorentina, Atalanta, and Napoli.

Huge financial repercussions of missing out

Failing to qualify for the Champions League would not just be a sporting disaster—it would also be an economic setback. The Serie A giants were the most valuable club eliminated from the Champions League this season, with a squad worth almost $600 million, per Transfermarkt. This season, the club earned around $63 million in UEFA prize money, plus additional ticket sales revenue estimated at $26 million.

By contrast, if they drop into the Europa League, Gazzetta suggests their earnings could fall to as low as $21 million in prize money and $11 million in ticket sales—a staggering $58 million revenue loss. Although Milan’s financial management under Elliott Management and RedBird Capital has been strong, missing out on Champions League revenue would significantly impact future plans, particularly in the transfer market.