How to watch PSG vs Paris FC in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Coupe de France

Here are all of the details of where you can watch PSG vs Paris FC on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO PSG vs Paris FC WHAT Coupe de France WHEN 3:10pm ET / 12:10pm PT • Monday, January 12, 2026 WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, FS2 and FOX Deportes STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

One of the final fixtures in the Round of 32 brings a highly anticipated Paris derby, as heavy favorites Paris Saint-Germain square off with Paris FC with a spot in the Round of 16 on the line. While the gap between the clubs remains significant both historically and in the present, the stakes level the playing field for a one-off showdown.

PSG may not be operating at the same dominant peak seen last season, but they remain among the elite in France and across Europe and will be motivated to reaffirm that status. Paris FC, meanwhile, enter with nothing to lose and everything to gain, aiming to deliver a statement upset by knocking out their city rivals and extending their cup run.

More details on how to watch With With Fubo , you can watch PSG vs Paris FC and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Universo, Telemundo and Galavision.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.

The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.

If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

Advertisement

Advertisement

How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN , allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide , which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.

Advertisement