World Cup Qualifiers
Comments

How to watch Paraguay vs Ecuador match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers

leonardo herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Gonzalo Plata of Ecuador
© Franklin Jacome/Getty ImagesGonzalo Plata of Ecuador
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Paraguay vs Ecuador on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Paraguay vs Ecuador
WHAT CONMEBOL 2026 World Cup Qualifying
WHEN 7:30 PM ET / 4:30 PM PT • Thursday, September 4, 2025
WHERE Fanatiz Pay-Per-View
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Ecuador have already punched their ticket to the World Cup, climbing out of an early three-point hole to secure 25 points and a comfortable spot in second place. With qualification in hand, the focus now shifts to sharpening their form before the tournament.

On the other side, Paraguay have everything on the line. Sitting at 24 points and playing in front of their home crowd, a victory would guarantee their long-awaited return to the world’s biggest stage. With so much at stake, make sure you don’t miss this game.

More details about watching the game on Fanatiz

With Fanatiz, you can watch Paraguay vs Ecuador and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Fanatiz has World Cup qualifiers such as Paraguay vs Ecuador, and other exclusive pay-per-view matches, throughout the year. In addition, standard Fanatiz plans (a separate cost from pay-per-view packages) include access to beIN SPORTS – the network with the rights to Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana, the Turkish SüperLig, African club and international competitions, and more. It also has GolTV, the hard-to-find channel that airs the Portuguese Primeira, Ecuadorian Serie A, Peruvian Liga 1, and Uruguayan Primera. The service also has Spanish language coverage of the Argentine Primera and Brasileirão leagues, as well as Colombian and Honduran leagues.
The Fanatiz app is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV.
SEE MORE: Schedule of World Cup Qualifiers games on US TV and streaming
How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Useful links

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
