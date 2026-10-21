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How to watch Santos Laguna vs Pumas UNAM match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026 Liga MX Apertura

World Soccer Talk

By World Soccer Talk

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Juninho Vieira of Pumas UNAM
© Getty ImagesJuninho Vieira of Pumas UNAM
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Santos Laguna vs Pumas UNAM on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Santos Laguna vs Pumas UNAM
WHAT Liga MX
WHEN 11:10pm ET / 8:10pm PT • Wednesday, October 21, 2026
WHERE TUDN USA, TUDN.com, TUDN App, ViX
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Santos Laguna come into this match off a win against Queretaro (5-0). Before that, they beat San Luis 2-1. They arrive with 3 straight wins and will look to keep that run going here.
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In their most recent outing, Pumas UNAM beat Atlante 2-1. That followed a draw against Cruz Azul (3-3). They have won 1 of their last 3 and will aim to build on that in this one.

Santos Laguna vs Pumas UNAM record

Santos Laguna and Pumas UNAM have met 52 times: 17 wins for Santos Laguna, 22 for Pumas UNAM and 13 draws.
Match Score Date Competition
Pumas UNAM vs. Santos Laguna 4-0 January 31, 2026 Liga MX
Santos Laguna vs. Pumas UNAM 3-0 July 13, 2025 Liga MX
Pumas UNAM vs. Santos Laguna 2-0 April 17, 2025 Liga MX
Santos Laguna vs. Pumas UNAM 1-1 July 14, 2024 Liga MX
Pumas UNAM vs. Santos Laguna 3-0 February 19, 2024 Liga MX
Santos Laguna vs. Pumas UNAM 2-1 September 3, 2023 Liga MX
Santos Laguna vs. Pumas UNAM 3-0 January 15, 2023 Liga MX
Pumas UNAM vs. Santos Laguna 1-5 August 21, 2022 Liga MX
Santos Laguna vs. Pumas UNAM 3-2 March 3, 2022 Liga MX
Pumas UNAM vs. Santos Laguna 0-3 November 5, 2021 Liga MX
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2026 Liga MX Apertura standings

# Team P GD Pts
1 Club America 11 +13 24
2 Chivas 13 +8 23
3 Toluca 12 +10 21
4 Atlas 12 +1 21
5 Cruz Azul 12 +6 20
6 Queretaro 12 +1 20
7 Leon 12 +1 18
8 Monterrey 11 +3 17
9 Santos Laguna 12 +1 16
10 Tijuana 11 +1 16
11 Pumas UNAM 12 -1 16
12 Puebla 12 -1 16
13 San Luis 13 -4 16
14 Tigres 12 -2 14
15 Atlante 13 -5 14
16 Pachuca 12 +3 13
17 Necaxa 13 -11 9
18 Juarez 13 -24 4

All upcoming 2026 Liga MX Apertura games

Game Day Time (ET)
Chivas vs. Necaxa Tuesday, October 20, 2026 8:07 PM
Juarez vs. Atlante Tuesday, October 20, 2026 9:00 PM
San Luis vs. Queretaro Tuesday, October 20, 2026 9:00 PM
Tigres vs. Leon Tuesday, October 20, 2026 11:10 PM
Toluca vs. Tijuana Wednesday, October 21, 2026 9:00 PM
Atlas vs. Club America Wednesday, October 21, 2026 9:00 PM
Puebla vs. Monterrey Wednesday, October 21, 2026 9:00 PM
Pachuca vs. Cruz Azul Wednesday, October 21, 2026 11:10 PM
Santos Laguna vs. Pumas UNAM Wednesday, October 21, 2026 11:10 PM

More details about watching the game on DirecTV Stream

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With DirecTV Stream, you can watch Santos Laguna vs Pumas UNAM and tons more Liga MX games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick as well as Google TV, Samsung and Peloton.

DirecTV Stream offers a free trial, and often shares with you a variety of different packages to choose from, so you can pick what suits you the best. That also includes packages filled with sports other than soccer including NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL and more.

DirecTV Stream has 140+ channels of live TV and unlimited DVR. That includes all of the most important soccer-related channels such as NBC, FOX, ESPN, TNT, CBS as well as more niche soccer channels including FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Univision, TUDN and GolTV.

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If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full DirecTV Stream soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

SEE MORE: Schedule of Liga MX games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

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Summary

  • Santos Laguna will face Pumas UNAM on Wednesday, October 21, for the 2026 Liga MX Apertura.
  • TUDN USA will carry the Santos Laguna vs Pumas UNAM game in the United States.
  • Santos Laguna lead the head-to-head with 6 wins in 10 meetings.
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