How to watch Santos Laguna vs Pumas UNAM match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026 Liga MX Apertura

|WHO
|Santos Laguna vs Pumas UNAM
|WHAT
|Liga MX
|WHEN
|11:10pm ET / 8:10pm PT • Wednesday, October 21, 2026
|WHERE
|TUDN USA, TUDN.com, TUDN App, ViX
|STREAM
|WATCH NOW
Match Overview
Santos Laguna vs Pumas UNAM record
|Match
|Score
|Date
|Competition
|Pumas UNAM vs. Santos Laguna
|4-0
|January 31, 2026
|Liga MX
|Santos Laguna vs. Pumas UNAM
|3-0
|July 13, 2025
|Liga MX
|Pumas UNAM vs. Santos Laguna
|2-0
|April 17, 2025
|Liga MX
|Santos Laguna vs. Pumas UNAM
|1-1
|July 14, 2024
|Liga MX
|Pumas UNAM vs. Santos Laguna
|3-0
|February 19, 2024
|Liga MX
|Santos Laguna vs. Pumas UNAM
|2-1
|September 3, 2023
|Liga MX
|Santos Laguna vs. Pumas UNAM
|3-0
|January 15, 2023
|Liga MX
|Pumas UNAM vs. Santos Laguna
|1-5
|August 21, 2022
|Liga MX
|Santos Laguna vs. Pumas UNAM
|3-2
|March 3, 2022
|Liga MX
|Pumas UNAM vs. Santos Laguna
|0-3
|November 5, 2021
|Liga MX
2026 Liga MX Apertura standings
|#
|Team
|P
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Club America
|11
|+13
|24
|2
|Chivas
|13
|+8
|23
|3
|Toluca
|12
|+10
|21
|4
|Atlas
|12
|+1
|21
|5
|Cruz Azul
|12
|+6
|20
|6
|Queretaro
|12
|+1
|20
|7
|Leon
|12
|+1
|18
|8
|Monterrey
|11
|+3
|17
|9
|Santos Laguna
|12
|+1
|16
|10
|Tijuana
|11
|+1
|16
|11
|Pumas UNAM
|12
|-1
|16
|12
|Puebla
|12
|-1
|16
|13
|San Luis
|13
|-4
|16
|14
|Tigres
|12
|-2
|14
|15
|Atlante
|13
|-5
|14
|16
|Pachuca
|12
|+3
|13
|17
|Necaxa
|13
|-11
|9
|18
|Juarez
|13
|-24
|4
All upcoming 2026 Liga MX Apertura games
|Game
|Day
|Time (ET)
|Chivas vs. Necaxa
|Tuesday, October 20, 2026
|8:07 PM
|Juarez vs. Atlante
|Tuesday, October 20, 2026
|9:00 PM
|San Luis vs. Queretaro
|Tuesday, October 20, 2026
|9:00 PM
|Tigres vs. Leon
|Tuesday, October 20, 2026
|11:10 PM
|Toluca vs. Tijuana
|Wednesday, October 21, 2026
|9:00 PM
|Atlas vs. Club America
|Wednesday, October 21, 2026
|9:00 PM
|Puebla vs. Monterrey
|Wednesday, October 21, 2026
|9:00 PM
|Pachuca vs. Cruz Azul
|Wednesday, October 21, 2026
|11:10 PM
|Santos Laguna vs. Pumas UNAM
|Wednesday, October 21, 2026
|11:10 PM
More details about watching the game on DirecTV Stream
With DirecTV Stream, you can watch Santos Laguna vs Pumas UNAM and tons more Liga MX games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick as well as Google TV, Samsung and Peloton.
DirecTV Stream offers a free trial, and often shares with you a variety of different packages to choose from, so you can pick what suits you the best. That also includes packages filled with sports other than soccer including NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL and more.
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If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full DirecTV Stream soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
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Summary
- Santos Laguna will face Pumas UNAM on Wednesday, October 21, for the 2026 Liga MX Apertura.
- TUDN USA will carry the Santos Laguna vs Pumas UNAM game in the United States.
- Santos Laguna lead the head-to-head with 6 wins in 10 meetings.