Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Felix among four Al Nassr players entering final six months of contracts in January

Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Felix could soon be at the center of a pivotal decision for Al Nassr. Both forwards, along with Sadio Mane and Inigo Martinez, will enter the final six months of their contracts in January, as all four deals expire in the summer of 2027, which could leave the Saudi club with several delicate negotiations ahead and no confirmed outcome so far.

Ronaldo, 41, signed a two-year extension in 2025 that keeps him in Riyadh until mid-June 2027, and the end of that agreement could mark one of the biggest crossroads of his career. However, having retired from the Portugal national team, he will now be able to focus solely on Al Nassr and on reaching 1,000 career goals, something that could lead him to extend his stay with the Saudi club.

Felix’s situation could be more complicated. His deal also runs through June 2027, and according to Okaz, as relayed by Marca and A Bola, Al Nassr has already started contacts with his entourage to extend it for two more seasons, with a proposed raise from €10 million to €12.5 million per year.

The club is reportedly eager to close the deal as soon as possible, since rumors point to interest from Barcelona in bringing the Portuguese forward back. Moreover, the player himself has hinted that he would like to return to European football at some point in his career, which could put some pressure on the Saudi side.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr celebrates with teammates Joao Felix and Kingsley Coman after scoring.

Ronaldo may also play a role in how it all develops, as he reportedly pushed in July for Al Nassr to open renewal talks with Felix, a request that could carry extra weight as the January deadline approaches. Whatever the outcome, the coming weeks could be decisive for the futures of two of the biggest names in the Saudi Pro League, even though more than six months remain on their contracts.

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Mane and Martinez are also in the final stretch of their deals

see also Cristiano Ronaldo learns new date for Al-Nassr’s rescheduled AFC Champions League clash vs Al-Wasl, but unexpected twist emerges

Sadio Mane, who arrived at Al Nassr in 2023 from Bayern Munich, is under contract until June 30, 2027, which means he will enter the final six months of his deal in January. Even so, his camp appears calm about the situation: his media advisor told 365Scores Arabic that the Senegalese forward is “very happy with his experience in Saudi Arabia,” is “committed to Al Nassr” and is not currently considering a move away.

The advisor did admit, however, that no club official has contacted them so far to discuss a renewal, although he insisted that the player “feels settled” and wishes to continue his journey with the team.

Inigo Martinez finds himself in a similar position. The Spanish defender signed in August 2025 after leaving Barcelona, initially on a one-year deal until June 2026 with an option tied to performance, which was later renewed until June 30, 2027.

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As a result, Al Nassr could have to resolve four situations at once in the coming months: those of Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Felix, whose futures remain open; Mane, who is waiting to be contacted about a renewal; and Martinez, whose deal could soon need another extension.