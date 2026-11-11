Cristiano Ronaldo’s international retirement draws reaction as Rasmus Hojlund reveals whether he will copy Portugal star’s celebration in his absence

Cristiano Ronaldo’s retirement from international soccer continues to generate reactions ahead of Portugal’s upcoming UEFA Nations League meeting with Denmark, with Rasmus Hojlund among those reflecting on the Portuguese icon’s departure. The Napoli striker has previously paid tribute to his childhood idol during encounters between the two national teams, but the latest meeting in Braga presents a different situation.

Saturday’s encounter in Braga will be Portugal’s first match since Ronaldo confirmed his departure from international soccer. The 41-year-old’s absence marks a significant change for the national team, which must now move forward without the player who led it through some of its greatest achievements.

Ronaldo captained Portugal to its first major international trophy at Euro 2016 and helped the national team win the UEFA Nations League in 2019 and 2025. His international career also included six World Cup appearances and numerous individual records that established him as one of soccer’s most influential players.

Portugal enters the Denmark fixture in a strong position in Group A4, sitting top with 12 points from four matches and already guaranteed a place in the quarter-finals. Denmark occupies second place with six points and will be looking to strengthen their qualification hopes at the Estadio Municipal de Braga.

Position Team Played W-D-L Points 1. Portugal 4 4-0-0 12 2. Denmark 4 2-0-2 6 3. Wales 4 1-0-3 3 4. Norway 4 1-0-3 3

What did Hojlund say about Ronaldo’s international retirement?

Speaking to Danish broadcaster TV 2, Hojlund expressed his disappointment that he would no longer have the opportunity to face Ronaldo in a Portugal shirt. The 23-year-old praised the forward’s achievements and made it clear that the decision to retire deserved respect.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It would have been great to play against him again. But it’s not our decision, and certainly not mine. It’s his. He had an absolutely incredible career with the national team. Congratulations to him on a fantastic career with the national team,” Hojlund said, according to O Jogo.

Cristiano Ronaldo #7 of Portugal applauds fans

Ronaldo announced his international retirement on November 5, bringing an extraordinary 23-year Portugal career to an end. He finished with 234 appearances and 146 goals, remaining the men’s all-time record holder in both categories.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Will Hojlund repeat Ronaldo’s famous celebration?

The conversation also turned to one of the most memorable moments from the previous meeting between the national teams. Asked whether he would perform Ronaldo’s trademark ‘Siuuu’ celebration again if he scored in Braga, Hojlund suggested he would probably leave it out this time. “Probably not. We’ll have to analyze that, but I don’t think so,” the Napoli forward replied.

The celebration first attracted attention during Denmark’s 4-2 defeat against Portugal in Copenhagen on October 1. Hojlund scored his side’s second goal to make it 2-2 in the 53rd minute before recreating Ronaldo’s famous jump-and-turn routine. The gesture carried additional significance because Ronaldo had left Portugal’s training camp shortly before that match following tensions surrounding his role under head coach Jorge Jesus.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hojlund later explained that his celebration was intended as a sincere tribute to his idol rather than an attempt to provoke Portugal. “I just wanted to dedicate my goal to my idol. For everything Cristiano is going through at this point in his career, he will never be forgotten,” Hojlund said after the October encounter.

Tweet placeholder

The Copenhagen match also produced an uncomfortable moment after the final whistle, when footage appeared to show Hojlund lightly pushing Jesus in the chest during the post-match handshakes. The exchange attracted attention because of the controversy surrounding the veteran’s departure from the Portugal camp, although neither man offered a detailed explanation.

Advertisement