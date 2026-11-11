Cristiano Ronaldo’s deserved better from Portugal as Wesley Sneijder accuses Jorge Jesus of disrespecting CR7 and explains what he should have done

Cristiano Ronaldo’s international retirement continues to generate debate, with former Netherlands midfielder Wesley Sneijder becoming the latest high-profile figure to question how Portugal handled the legendary forward’s final months with the national team. The controversy surrounding Jorge Jesus and the former captain has now drawn fresh criticism, raising questions about how a player of Ronaldo’s stature should be treated when his role begins to change.

Ronaldo announced his retirement from international soccer on November 5, 2026, bringing a record-breaking 23-year career with Portugal to a close. The 41-year-old finished with 234 appearances and 146 goals, both all-time men’s international records.

His departure followed months of tension surrounding his role under Jesus, who took charge of the Selecao in July 2026. The disagreement became particularly visible during the September international break, when Ronaldo was reportedly sent to warm up during a Nations League match against Norway but was ultimately left on the bench.

The situation reportedly frustrated the forward, who subsequently left the national team camp ahead of Portugal‘s next fixture. He later accepted a 30-day suspension and a €255 fine from the Portuguese Football Federation, with both sanctions expiring before the November internationals.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal.

Sneijder questions how Jesus handled the situation

The incident has attracted criticism from former players, with Sneijder offering a particularly strong assessment during an appearance on Ziggo Sport’s Rondo. Speaking on the Dutch television program on November 9, the former Real Madrid and Inter midfielder argued that Jesus should have handled the situation privately rather than allowing it to unfold publicly.

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His comments were also supported by fellow former Netherlands international Theo Janssen, who described the treatment as “scandalous” and insisted that a player of Ronaldo’s stature deserved greater consideration. The discussion quickly reignited debate over the way Portugal’s coaching staff managed the transition away from its long-time captain.

What Jesus should have done differently, per Sneijder

Sneijder specifically criticized the decision to send Ronaldo out to warm up before leaving him on the bench. He believes Jesus should have spoken directly to the forward before the match and explained his intentions honestly, allowing Ronaldo to understand his role without being placed in an uncomfortable public situation. “Disrespectful. I find it really disrespectful, I really mean that. As a coach you should have sat down with him beforehand. Like: listen, this is how I see it,” Sneijder said.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Jorge Jesus

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He went further by suggesting that a private conversation over coffee would have prevented the situation from becoming such a public controversy. “You can’t let a moment like the one that has now happened arise, in his very last match. You can’t let that happen!”

Sneijder added: “As a coach you have to be smarter about that, and then you have to say: ‘Listen, let’s go and have a cup of coffee. I’m not going to pick you anymore, how do you feel about that?’”

He concluded that the decision should ultimately have been left in Ronaldo’s hands after an honest discussion. “In the end the ball is with him, right? Then at least you have told him behind the scenes. And then you can work it out together, right?”

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