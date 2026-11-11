Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
soccer
Comments

Cristiano Ronaldo announces production has started on his first TV show, ‘Day 1s’

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

Follow us on Google!
Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.
© Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.

Cristiano Ronaldo is adding a new venture to his off-field portfolio. Days after retiring from the Portugal national team, the all-time leading scorer and most-capped player in men’s international soccer history has revealed he is moving into television.

The Al Nassr forward announced on Instagram that production has started on his first TV show, “Day 1s,” writing: “Exciting news! Production of my first TV show, Day 1s, has just started. More to come!

The series is a scripted drama set in the world of British soccer, and it explores the business, power struggles, and high-stakes relationships behind a fictional elite agency. According to The Sun, the story follows a high-flying sports agent named Stanley Dalton, who is reportedly played by Damian Lewis. The concept was reportedly co-created by Darren Dein, a real-life soccer agent who represents Thierry Henry and serves as an executive producer on the show.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

Henry, the Arsenal and France legend, was reportedly spotted filming scenes at Barnet’s ground in north London, and British rapper Dave is also said to have a prominent role.

The announcement comes less than a week after Ronaldo, 41, retired from international soccer on Nov. 5, ending a 23-year career with Portugal. He continues to play for Al Nassr, where his contract runs until June 2027, while expanding his business interests off the pitch.

Inside the company behind the series

Cristiano Ronaldo’s international retirement draws reaction as Rasmus Hojlund reveals whether he will copy Portugal star’s celebration in his absence

see also

Cristiano Ronaldo’s international retirement draws reaction as Rasmus Hojlund reveals whether he will copy Portugal star’s celebration in his absence

“Day 1s” is the flagship production of UR•Marv, the independent media company that Ronaldo and director Matthew Vaughn launched in April 2025. The name combines Ronaldo’s personal “UR” brand, which he uses on platforms such as his “UR Cristiano” YouTube channel, with Vaughn’s established Marv banner.

Advertisement

Vaughn, who is also behind “Kingsman,” reportedly directs the series, while Ronaldo is attached as both executive producer and actor. When the partnership was first unveiled, the filmmaker told Variety: “Cristiano has created stories on the pitch that I could never have written, and I look forward to creating inspiring movies with him — he’s a real-life superhero”.

Although Ronaldo has previously appeared on screen, he has not done so in a scripted role. He starred in the 2015 documentary “Ronaldo” and made recurring appearances in the Netflix docuseries of his partner, Georgina Rodriguez. “Day 1s” would therefore mark his acting debut, a step that follows more than two decades of building his brand far beyond the pitch.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Real Madrid reportedly secures signing of Manchester United wonderkid JJ Gabriel

Real Madrid reportedly secures signing of Manchester United wonderkid JJ Gabriel

Real Madrid are reportedly closing in on Manchester United wonderkid JJ Gabriel, with a deal that could be finalized within days.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s deserved better from Portugal as Wesley Sneijder accuses Jorge Jesus of disrespecting CR7 and explains what he should have done

Cristiano Ronaldo’s deserved better from Portugal as Wesley Sneijder accuses Jorge Jesus of disrespecting CR7 and explains what he should have done

The controversy surrounding Jorge Jesus and the former captain has now drawn fresh criticism, raising questions about how a player of Ronaldo’s stature should be treated when his role begins to change.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s international retirement draws reaction as Rasmus Hojlund reveals whether he will copy Portugal star’s celebration in his absence

Cristiano Ronaldo’s international retirement draws reaction as Rasmus Hojlund reveals whether he will copy Portugal star’s celebration in his absence

The Napoli striker has previously paid tribute to his childhood idol during encounters between the two national teams, but the latest meeting in Braga presents a different situation.

Joao Felix’s brother casts doubt on the forward’s future alongside Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nassr

Joao Felix’s brother casts doubt on the forward’s future alongside Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nassr

Joao Felix’s future at Al Nassr, and his partnership with Cristiano Ronaldo, has come under a new question mark after comments from his younger brother. Hugo Felix, a 22-year-old midfielder who plays for Tondela, told Portuguese newspaper A Bola that the forward needs to return to Europe as soon as possible, a statement that could […]

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo