Cristiano Ronaldo announces production has started on his first TV show, ‘Day 1s’

Cristiano Ronaldo is adding a new venture to his off-field portfolio. Days after retiring from the Portugal national team, the all-time leading scorer and most-capped player in men’s international soccer history has revealed he is moving into television.

The Al Nassr forward announced on Instagram that production has started on his first TV show, “Day 1s,” writing: “Exciting news! Production of my first TV show, Day 1s, has just started. More to come!”

The series is a scripted drama set in the world of British soccer, and it explores the business, power struggles, and high-stakes relationships behind a fictional elite agency. According to The Sun, the story follows a high-flying sports agent named Stanley Dalton, who is reportedly played by Damian Lewis. The concept was reportedly co-created by Darren Dein, a real-life soccer agent who represents Thierry Henry and serves as an executive producer on the show.

Henry, the Arsenal and France legend, was reportedly spotted filming scenes at Barnet’s ground in north London, and British rapper Dave is also said to have a prominent role.

The announcement comes less than a week after Ronaldo, 41, retired from international soccer on Nov. 5, ending a 23-year career with Portugal. He continues to play for Al Nassr, where his contract runs until June 2027, while expanding his business interests off the pitch.

Inside the company behind the series

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“Day 1s” is the flagship production of UR•Marv, the independent media company that Ronaldo and director Matthew Vaughn launched in April 2025. The name combines Ronaldo’s personal “UR” brand, which he uses on platforms such as his “UR Cristiano” YouTube channel, with Vaughn’s established Marv banner.

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Vaughn, who is also behind “Kingsman,” reportedly directs the series, while Ronaldo is attached as both executive producer and actor. When the partnership was first unveiled, the filmmaker told Variety: “Cristiano has created stories on the pitch that I could never have written, and I look forward to creating inspiring movies with him — he’s a real-life superhero”.

Although Ronaldo has previously appeared on screen, he has not done so in a scripted role. He starred in the 2015 documentary “Ronaldo” and made recurring appearances in the Netflix docuseries of his partner, Georgina Rodriguez. “Day 1s” would therefore mark his acting debut, a step that follows more than two decades of building his brand far beyond the pitch.