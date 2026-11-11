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Joao Felix’s brother casts doubt on the forward’s future alongside Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nassr

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

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Joao Felix and Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.
© Getty ImagesJoao Felix and Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.

Joao Felix’s future at Al Nassr, and his partnership with Cristiano Ronaldo, has come under a new question mark after comments from his younger brother.

Hugo Felix, a 22-year-old midfielder who plays for Tondela, told Portuguese newspaper A Bola that the forward needs to return to Europe as soon as possible, a statement that could add another layer of uncertainty about his stay at the Saudi club.

Hugo explained that he and Joao have already discussed the subject and that he gave him his opinion. He acknowledged that his brother is enjoying his time in Saudi Arabia and that he should keep playing with happiness and confidence, which he said have been clear since last season.

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However, Hugo said that his brother needs to return to Europe in order to fulfill his dream. “He needs to return to Europe to play in a major league and in the Champions League, to stand out even more than he already does and, of course, to win the Champions League, because that is his dream,” the Tondela midfielder explained.

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Al Nassr could be racing against the clock to keep Joao Felix

The reasons for Al Nassr’s urgency are not hard to find. Felix was a key piece in the club’s Saudi Pro League title last season, finishing with 26 goals and 18 assists in 47 matches across all competitions, and he has kept that level this campaign with seven goals and 10 assists in 14 appearances.

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Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Felix among four Al Nassr players entering final six months of contracts in January

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Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Felix among four Al Nassr players entering final six months of contracts in January

That production helps explain why the club’s directors have reportedly opened talks with his camp about prolonging his stay by two seasons, with a salary of €12.5 million per year (around $14.4 million), up from the current €10 million, according to Okaz.

The path to that renewal, however, is not as simple as signing a new contract. His current deal expires in June 2027, but it includes a clause that would let Al Nassr extend it unilaterally until 2029, although the club would have to pay Chelsea an additional €20 million to do so, according to Goal.

The same outlet reported that the club’s management is trying to move quickly to activate that option before a May deadline and to shut the door on Jorge Mendes, Felix’s agent, who would be hoping to take advantage of the expiring deal to move him to Barcelona on a free transfer or for a nominal fee.

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Hugo Felix’s words, therefore, land at a sensitive time. Although they do not represent a decision, and the forward has not announced any plans to leave, they suggest that Joao could return to Europe at any time.

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