Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal retirement linked to reported 90% ticket sales drop ahead of UEFA Nations League clashes, but there’s a catch

Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure from international soccer has raised questions about how much Portugal could lose without its most recognizable sporting figure. A viral claim suggesting that ticket prices have collapsed since his retirement has added another layer to the debate, with figures circulating online pointing towards an extraordinary financial setback for the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF).

Ronaldo spent more than two decades representing Portugal, becoming the country’s all-time leading international goalscorer with 146 goals in 234 appearances. His influence extended well beyond the pitch, making him a major attraction for supporters and commercial partners around the world.

Throughout his international career, Ronaldo became synonymous with the Portuguese national team, helping it win Euro 2016 and two UEFA Nations League titles in 2019 and 2025. His presence also helped turn international fixtures into major events, particularly when Portugal played outside Europe.

His global popularity brought considerable attention to the country, with Madeira, his birthplace, benefiting from his international recognition. The forward also became an important commercial figure through sponsorships, business investments and his association with Portuguese tourism.

Cristiano Ronaldo and team mates of Portugal pose for a photo with the UEFA Nations League trophy

The financial questions following his retirement

Ronaldo’s departure inevitably raises questions about Portugal’s ability to maintain the same international commercial appeal. His participation could attract neutral supporters who might otherwise have little interest in watching a Portugal friendly or exhibition match.

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The FPF could therefore face a different commercial environment, particularly when negotiating international appearances and promoting matches in markets where Ronaldo’s popularity was a major attraction. However, the extent of any financial impact remains uncertain, and there is no established evidence of a dramatic collapse in official ticket revenue.

The truth behind the reported ticket sales crisis

A viral post has claimed that tickets originally selling for €120 were subsequently available for just €17, representing an almost 90% reduction. The figures have been presented as evidence that Portugal is already suffering financially following Ronaldo’s retirement. However, there is a significant catch: the claim is unsupported by credible evidence and does not establish that Portugal’s ticket revenue has fallen by 90%.

Players of Portugal pose for a team photograph

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According to Portuguese outlet Record, recent Selecao home fixtures have reportedly featured official ticket prices considerably below €120, generally ranging between €15 and €40. Those tickets were sold through official channels, and there is no reliable evidence that the FPF originally charged €120 before reducing the same tickets to €17.

The distinction between official ticket sales and the secondary market is particularly important. When supporters resell tickets privately at a lower price, the original revenue collected by the federation does not automatically decrease.

There is, however, a real example of falling ticket prices that may have contributed to the speculation. Following Portugal’s elimination from the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the round of 16, resale prices for certain subsequent knockout matches reportedly dropped from approximately $2,950 to $1,200.

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The decline was partly associated with the loss of star attractions, including Ronaldo, although those tickets concerned World Cup knockout matches rather than Portugal’s domestic international fixtures. The revenue involved also belonged to a different ticketing and organizing structure, making it misleading to present the figures as a direct loss for the FPF.