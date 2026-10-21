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How to watch Atlas vs Club America match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026 Liga MX Apertura

World Soccer Talk

By World Soccer Talk

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Henry Martin of Club America
© Manuel Velasquez/Getty ImagesHenry Martin of Club America
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Atlas vs Club America on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Atlas vs Club America
WHAT Liga MX
WHEN 9:00pm ET / 6:00pm PT • Wednesday, October 21, 2026
WHERE TUDN USA, TUDN.com, TUDN App, ViX
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Atlas enter this one on a high note after beating Necaxa 2-0 last Friday. That result followed a 1-1 draw with Guadalajara on October 11, and before that they beat Tijuana de Caliente 3-2 back on September 26. Three matches without a loss gives Atlas some momentum heading into a home date against one of the league’s biggest clubs. A strong showing here would add weight to their recent form.
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Club America have been scoring freely, putting up five goals in an 5-3 win over Leon on October 18. They were held to a 1-1 draw by Monterrey on October 11, and before that stretch they put four past Necaxa in a 4-2 win on September 28. Goals have come easily for Club America in recent weeks, and they will look to carry that scoring touch into Atlas’s stadium.

Atlas vs Club America record

Club America hold a clear edge in this series, winning 5 of the 10 meetings between the two sides, with Atlas taking 2 and 3 ending in draws. The most recent meeting came on April 26, 2026, when Atlas won 1-0 away at Club America. Before that, Club America had the better of the exchanges, beating Atlas 4-2 in August 2025 and 3-1 in March 2025.
Match Score Date Competition
Club America vs. Atlas 0-1 April 26, 2026 Liga MX
Atlas vs. Club America 2-4 August 25, 2025 Liga MX
Atlas vs. Club America 1-3 March 16, 2025 Liga MX
Club America vs. Atlas 3-0 September 18, 2024 Liga MX
Club America vs. Atlas 2-1 August 10, 2024 Leagues Cup
Atlas vs. Club America 1-5 March 3, 2024 Liga MX
Club America vs. Atlas 1-1 August 21, 2023 Liga MX
Atlas vs. Club America 2-2 February 26, 2023 Liga MX
Club America vs. Atlas 0-0 July 3, 2022 Liga MX
Club America vs. Atlas 0-2 January 23, 2022 Liga MX
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2026 Liga MX Apertura standings

# Team P GD Pts
1 Club America 11 +13 24
2 Toluca 12 +10 21
3 Atlas 12 +1 21
4 Chivas 12 +7 20
5 Cruz Azul 12 +6 20
6 Queretaro 11 +2 20
7 Leon 12 +1 18
8 Monterrey 11 +3 17
9 Santos Laguna 12 +1 16
10 Tijuana 11 +1 16
11 Pumas UNAM 12 -1 16
12 Puebla 12 -1 16
13 Tigres 12 -2 14
14 Pachuca 12 +3 13
15 San Luis 12 -5 13
16 Atlante 12 -6 11
17 Necaxa 12 -10 9
18 Juarez 12 -23 4

All upcoming 2026 Liga MX Apertura games

Game Day Time (ET)
Chivas vs. Necaxa Tuesday, October 20, 2026 8:07 PM
San Luis vs. Queretaro Tuesday, October 20, 2026 9:00 PM
Juarez vs. Atlante Tuesday, October 20, 2026 9:00 PM
Tigres vs. Leon Tuesday, October 20, 2026 11:10 PM
Toluca vs. Tijuana Wednesday, October 21, 2026 9:00 PM
Atlas vs. Club America Wednesday, October 21, 2026 9:00 PM
Puebla vs. Monterrey Wednesday, October 21, 2026 9:00 PM
Pachuca vs. Cruz Azul Wednesday, October 21, 2026 11:10 PM
Santos Laguna vs. Pumas UNAM Wednesday, October 21, 2026 11:10 PM

More details about watching the game on DirecTV Stream

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With DirecTV Stream, you can watch Atlas vs Club America and tons more Liga MX games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick as well as Google TV, Samsung and Peloton.

DirecTV Stream offers a free trial, and often shares with you a variety of different packages to choose from, so you can pick what suits you the best. That also includes packages filled with sports other than soccer including NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL and more.

DirecTV Stream has 140+ channels of live TV and unlimited DVR. That includes all of the most important soccer-related channels such as NBC, FOX, ESPN, TNT, CBS as well as more niche soccer channels including FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Univision, TUDN and GolTV.

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If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full DirecTV Stream soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

SEE MORE: Schedule of Liga MX games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

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Summary

  • Atlas will face Club America on Wednesday, October 21, for the 2026 Liga MX Apertura.
  • TUDN USA will carry the Atlas vs Club America game in the United States.
  • Club America lead the head-to-head with 5 wins in 10 meetings.
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