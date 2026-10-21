How to watch Atlas vs Club America match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026 Liga MX Apertura

|WHO
|Atlas vs Club America
|WHAT
|Liga MX
|WHEN
|9:00pm ET / 6:00pm PT • Wednesday, October 21, 2026
|WHERE
|TUDN USA, TUDN.com, TUDN App, ViX
|STREAM
|WATCH NOW
Match Overview
Atlas vs Club America record
|Match
|Score
|Date
|Competition
|Club America vs. Atlas
|0-1
|April 26, 2026
|Liga MX
|Atlas vs. Club America
|2-4
|August 25, 2025
|Liga MX
|Atlas vs. Club America
|1-3
|March 16, 2025
|Liga MX
|Club America vs. Atlas
|3-0
|September 18, 2024
|Liga MX
|Club America vs. Atlas
|2-1
|August 10, 2024
|Leagues Cup
|Atlas vs. Club America
|1-5
|March 3, 2024
|Liga MX
|Club America vs. Atlas
|1-1
|August 21, 2023
|Liga MX
|Atlas vs. Club America
|2-2
|February 26, 2023
|Liga MX
|Club America vs. Atlas
|0-0
|July 3, 2022
|Liga MX
|Club America vs. Atlas
|0-2
|January 23, 2022
|Liga MX
2026 Liga MX Apertura standings
|#
|Team
|P
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Club America
|11
|+13
|24
|2
|Toluca
|12
|+10
|21
|3
|Atlas
|12
|+1
|21
|4
|Chivas
|12
|+7
|20
|5
|Cruz Azul
|12
|+6
|20
|6
|Queretaro
|11
|+2
|20
|7
|Leon
|12
|+1
|18
|8
|Monterrey
|11
|+3
|17
|9
|Santos Laguna
|12
|+1
|16
|10
|Tijuana
|11
|+1
|16
|11
|Pumas UNAM
|12
|-1
|16
|12
|Puebla
|12
|-1
|16
|13
|Tigres
|12
|-2
|14
|14
|Pachuca
|12
|+3
|13
|15
|San Luis
|12
|-5
|13
|16
|Atlante
|12
|-6
|11
|17
|Necaxa
|12
|-10
|9
|18
|Juarez
|12
|-23
|4
All upcoming 2026 Liga MX Apertura games
|Game
|Day
|Time (ET)
|Chivas vs. Necaxa
|Tuesday, October 20, 2026
|8:07 PM
|San Luis vs. Queretaro
|Tuesday, October 20, 2026
|9:00 PM
|Juarez vs. Atlante
|Tuesday, October 20, 2026
|9:00 PM
|Tigres vs. Leon
|Tuesday, October 20, 2026
|11:10 PM
|Toluca vs. Tijuana
|Wednesday, October 21, 2026
|9:00 PM
|Atlas vs. Club America
|Wednesday, October 21, 2026
|9:00 PM
|Puebla vs. Monterrey
|Wednesday, October 21, 2026
|9:00 PM
|Pachuca vs. Cruz Azul
|Wednesday, October 21, 2026
|11:10 PM
|Santos Laguna vs. Pumas UNAM
|Wednesday, October 21, 2026
|11:10 PM
More details about watching the game on DirecTV Stream
With DirecTV Stream, you can watch Atlas vs Club America and tons more Liga MX games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick as well as Google TV, Samsung and Peloton.
DirecTV Stream offers a free trial, and often shares with you a variety of different packages to choose from, so you can pick what suits you the best. That also includes packages filled with sports other than soccer including NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL and more.
DirecTV Stream has 140+ channels of live TV and unlimited DVR. That includes all of the most important soccer-related channels such as NBC, FOX, ESPN, TNT, CBS as well as more niche soccer channels including FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Univision, TUDN and GolTV.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full DirecTV Stream soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
Summary
- Atlas will face Club America on Wednesday, October 21, for the 2026 Liga MX Apertura.
- TUDN USA will carry the Atlas vs Club America game in the United States.
- Club America lead the head-to-head with 5 wins in 10 meetings.