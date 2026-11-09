Cristiano Ronaldo affected by Portugal’s schedule despite international retirement as Al-Nassr faces major Joao Felix concern ahead of Al-Ahli clash

Cristiano Ronaldo may have ended his international career with Portugal, but the national team’s schedule is still creating complications for Al-Nassr as the Saudi club prepares for a crucial meeting with Al-Ahli. While Ronaldo is now free from international commitments, his Portuguese teammate Joao Felix remains involved with the Selecao, leaving the club facing a potentially difficult situation ahead of the derby.

With the fixture approaching quickly after the international break, Al-Nassr are reportedly considering an unusual solution to avoid losing one of their important attacking options. The club is determined to have its squad in the best possible condition for the rescheduled encounter.

The situation is particularly serious because Felix has become a valuable attacking option for Al-Nassr since joining the club. His ability to contribute goals and create opportunities makes his availability significant ahead of a match that could have major implications for the league campaign.

Although Ronaldo no longer has to travel for Portugal duty, Al-Nassr cannot avoid the complications created by the international calendar. The club could still be without a fully rested Felix, depending on how quickly he returns and recovers from his commitments with the national team.

Cristiano Ronaldo of team Al Nassr celebrates scoring

Portugal’s international commitments create a scheduling problem

Portugal is scheduled to conclude its November international window against Wales in Cardiff on November 17. The late finish, followed by the journey back to Saudi Arabia, leaves Felix with a particularly short turnaround before Al-Nassr face Al-Ahli on November 20.

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The timing has raised concerns about fatigue and recovery, especially given the importance of the Saudi Pro League fixture. Felix remains part of Portugal’s plans under Jorge Jesus, meaning Al-Nassr must account for his international commitments when preparing for the derby.

Wider fixture changes also affected the Al-Ahli clash after the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) postponed the 2027 Asian Cup. The league subsequently rearranged the meeting, leaving the two Saudi rivals with a November date that falls immediately after the international break.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal celebrates with Joao Felix after scoring

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Al-Nassr makes key move to bring Joao Felix back

According to reports from Saudi newspaper Al-Yaum, Al-Nassr’s management is arranging a private jet to transport Felix directly to Jeddah after Portugal’s match against Wales. The plan is intended to reduce travel time and give the forward the best possible chance of being involved against Al-Ahli on November 20.

Goal also reported on the arrangement, highlighting the club’s efforts to overcome the difficult turnaround. A commercial flight could leave Felix with even less time to recover, making private travel an attractive option for Al-Nassr.

However, arriving in Jeddah quickly would not automatically guarantee his involvement. The coaching staff will still need to assess his physical condition, fatigue, and readiness before deciding whether he can start or feature from the bench.

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