Is Luka Modric playing today for AC Milan vs Napoli in the 2025 Supercoppa Italiana semifinal clash?

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Luka Modric of AC Milan looks on during the Serie A match.
AC Milan have managed to surprise in the 2025-26 season, showcasing an impressive ability to turn things around. While they don’t possess the most dazzling offense, the Rossoneri continue to be one of the best teams in Italy. Today, they face Napoli in the 2025 Supercoppa Italiana semifinal. Although coach Massimiliano Allegri is expected to field the strongest lineup, Luka Modric‘s presence in today’s game remains uncertain, leaving fans on edge.

According to Sky Sports, Luka Modric is set to be a substitute in today’s game vs Napoli. Far from being injured, coach Massimiliano Allegri has decided to give the veteran star a rest as he remains one of the players with the most playing time, with 1,358 minutes. In his absence, Ardon Jashari could have his biggest opportunity to showcase his potential, competing for the starting spot.

Not only Modric could be benched, but also the raising star Davide Bartesaghi. In this place, Pervis Estupiñan could have a key opportunity to recover his consistency that made him one of the best left-backs in the Premier League. Despite the potential adjustments in the lineup, AC Milan still hold a strong roster with Christian Pulisic and Rafael Leao at the spearhead, looking to secure their spot in the 2025 Supercoppa Italiana final.

Even if the Rossoneri arrive as top contenders in today’s game, Napoli have demonstrated an impressive ability to shine in the season, defeating Juventus, Inter Milan and AS Roma. Not only Rasmus Hojlund and David Neres could make the difference, but also Scott McTominay have emerged as one of the best players in Italy, prompting a huge challenge for AC Milan in today’s clash.

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan celebrates with his team-mate Alexis Saelemaekers.

Allegri holds a key chance to spark AC Milan’s attack

Since his arrival in July 2025, Massimiliano Allegri has transformed AC Milan, establishing the midfield as the key to the team’s improvement. With numerical superiority, they impact the team’s balance, leading to a very solid unit. Despite this, the lack of versatility up front with Rafael Leao and Christian Pulisic means that the midfield needs to be impactful in terms of scoring, something they have not quite achieved.

In recent press conferences, coach Allegri has expressed happiness with the performance of his midfield but acknowledged that he expects them to improve their impact on offense as well. With this goal in mind, Adrien Rabiot and Ruben Loftus-Cheek have regained their starring roles and could be in their best chance to demonstrate their scoring prowess at AC Milan, leading the way to victory.

Compounding these challenges, Rafael Leao may not start, leaving a big void in the offense. Although he traveled with the team, he is still struggling with an adductor problem and has been training individually in recent sessions. He may make the squad or even get minutes, but the Portuguese player is not fully recovered, leaving the offensive power to Pulisic and Christipher Nkunku, who has improved his level in the last two games.

