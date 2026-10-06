How to watch Mexico vs Chile match in the USA live stream and TV for 2026 international friendly game

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Mexico vs Chile on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO
Mexico vs Chile
WHAT
International friendly
WHEN
10:30pm ET / 7:30pm PT • Tuesday, October 6, 2026
WHERE
TUDN USA, Univision, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App
STREAM
TUDN USA
Match Overview
Mexico hosts Chile on Tuesday, October 6, in a 2026 international friendly. The team enters off a 0-3 loss to the United States on October 4, a result that followed consecutive 1-1 draws against Peru on September 30 and Colombia on September 27.
Chile arrives after a rough stretch, falling 2-4 to the United States on September 30 and 0-1 to Canada on September 26. Both results left Chile winless in its last two outings heading into Los Angeles.
Mexico vs Chile record
Mexico and Chile have met five times, with Chile winning twice, Mexico winning none, and three draws between them. The most recent meeting came on December 9, 2021, when Chile and Mexico played to a 2-2 draw in Chile. Mexico suffered a lopsided 0-7 loss at home to Chile on June 19, 2016, while the two sides shared a 3-3 result on June 15, 2015 in Chile. Chile also won 2-1 on July 5, 2011, and the series includes a scoreless draw in Mexico on July 4, 2007.
Match
Score
Date
Competition
Chile vs. Mexico
2-2
December 9, 2021
2021
Mexico vs. Chile
0-7
June 19, 2016
2016
Chile vs. Mexico
3-3
June 15, 2015
2015
Chile vs. Mexico
2-1
July 5, 2011
2011
Mexico vs. Chile
0-0
July 4, 2007
2007
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All upcoming 2026 international friendly game games
Game
Day
Time (ET)
Korea vs. Uzbekistan
Tuesday, October 6, 2026
6:00 AM
China vs. Tajikistan
Tuesday, October 6, 2026
7:35 AM
India vs. Uruguay
Tuesday, October 6, 2026
10:00 AM
Russia vs. Nigeria
Tuesday, October 6, 2026
12:00 PM
Jordan vs. Venezuela
Tuesday, October 6, 2026
3:00 PM
Algeria vs. Niger
Tuesday, October 6, 2026
3:30 PM
Argentina vs. Benin
Tuesday, October 6, 2026
7:00 PM
Colombia vs. Peru
Tuesday, October 6, 2026
7:45 PM
USMNT vs. Canada
Tuesday, October 6, 2026
8:00 PM
Mexico vs. Chile
Tuesday, October 6, 2026
10:30 PM
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
Summary
Mexico will face Chile on Tuesday, October 6, for the 2026 international friendly game.
TUDN USA will carry the Mexico vs Chile game in the United States.
Chile lead the head-to-head with 2 wins in 5 meetings.
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