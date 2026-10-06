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How to watch Mexico vs Chile match in the USA live stream and TV for 2026 international friendly game

World Soccer Talk

By World Soccer Talk

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Gilberto Mora #19 of Mexico.
© Carl Recine/Getty ImagesGilberto Mora #19 of Mexico.
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Mexico vs Chile on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Mexico vs Chile
WHAT International friendly
WHEN 10:30pm ET / 7:30pm PT • Tuesday, October 6, 2026
WHERE TUDN USA, Univision, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App
STREAM TUDN USA

Match Overview

Mexico hosts Chile on Tuesday, October 6, in a 2026 international friendly. The team enters off a 0-3 loss to the United States on October 4, a result that followed consecutive 1-1 draws against Peru on September 30 and Colombia on September 27.
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Chile arrives after a rough stretch, falling 2-4 to the United States on September 30 and 0-1 to Canada on September 26. Both results left Chile winless in its last two outings heading into Los Angeles.

Mexico vs Chile record

Mexico and Chile have met five times, with Chile winning twice, Mexico winning none, and three draws between them. The most recent meeting came on December 9, 2021, when Chile and Mexico played to a 2-2 draw in Chile. Mexico suffered a lopsided 0-7 loss at home to Chile on June 19, 2016, while the two sides shared a 3-3 result on June 15, 2015 in Chile. Chile also won 2-1 on July 5, 2011, and the series includes a scoreless draw in Mexico on July 4, 2007.
Match Score Date Competition
Chile vs. Mexico 2-2 December 9, 2021 2021
Mexico vs. Chile 0-7 June 19, 2016 2016
Chile vs. Mexico 3-3 June 15, 2015 2015
Chile vs. Mexico 2-1 July 5, 2011 2011
Mexico vs. Chile 0-0 July 4, 2007 2007
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All upcoming 2026 international friendly game games

Game Day Time (ET)
Korea vs. Uzbekistan Tuesday, October 6, 2026 6:00 AM
China vs. Tajikistan Tuesday, October 6, 2026 7:35 AM
India vs. Uruguay Tuesday, October 6, 2026 10:00 AM
Russia vs. Nigeria Tuesday, October 6, 2026 12:00 PM
Jordan vs. Venezuela Tuesday, October 6, 2026 3:00 PM
Algeria vs. Niger Tuesday, October 6, 2026 3:30 PM
Argentina vs. Benin Tuesday, October 6, 2026 7:00 PM
Colombia vs. Peru Tuesday, October 6, 2026 7:45 PM
USMNT vs. Canada Tuesday, October 6, 2026 8:00 PM
Mexico vs. Chile Tuesday, October 6, 2026 10:30 PM

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Summary

  • Mexico will face Chile on Tuesday, October 6, for the 2026 international friendly game.
  • TUDN USA will carry the Mexico vs Chile game in the United States.
  • Chile lead the head-to-head with 2 wins in 5 meetings.
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EDITORS’ PICKS
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USMNT vs Mexico: Confirmed lineups for 2026 international friendly at State Farm Stadium

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How to watch USMNT vs Mexico match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 International friendly

How to watch USMNT vs Mexico match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 International friendly

The USMNT face Mexico tonight in an international friendly at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Here are the broadcast and streaming details to watch the match live in the United States:

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