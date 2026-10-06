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Why is Bukayo Saka not playing for England vs Czechia in Matchday 4 of the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League?

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

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Bukayo Saka of England.
© Getty ImagesBukayo Saka of England.

Bukayo Saka has been left out of England‘s starting lineup for Tuesday’s Nations League clash with Czechia at Wembley, with Thomas Tuchel opting to rotate his squad for the final match of the international break.

The Arsenal winger’s absence from the XI comes just three days after he scored twice in England’s historic 7-0 rout of Croatia, and no injury concerns have been reported for him.

Instead, the decision appears to be one of rotation, with Tuchel having said that his starting side would be “a mix” of players who started and those who came off the bench against Croatia.

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In Saka‘s place, Morgan Rogers and Eberechi Eze join captain Harry Kane in England’s attacking trio, while Jude Bellingham retains his spot at the starting XI in midfield alongside Elliot Anderson and Myles Lewis-Skelly.

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England enters the match second in Group A3 of League A behind Spain, having won its last two games without conceding a goal, and will look to close out this international window on the best possible note. Kane, meanwhile, is set to equal Peter Shilton’s all-time record of 125 England caps with his appearance against the Czechs.

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Croatia suffers unwanted record-breaking defeat as England thrash them 0-7 at home in UEFA Nations League

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Croatia suffers unwanted record-breaking defeat as England thrash them 0-7 at home in UEFA Nations League

Confirmed lineup for England

Tuchel’s confirmed XI features several changes from the side that thrashed Croatia, with Bukayo Saka among the players rested after his brace on Saturday.

Jude Bellingham, who scored in that win, retains his place in midfield alongside Elliot Anderson and Myles Lewis-Skelly, while Morgan Rogers and Eberechi Eze support Harry Kane up front. Trent Alexander-Arnold takes the right-back spot, with Alex Scott and Ezri Konsa both unavailable through injury.

England confirmed starting XI: Jordan Pickford; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jarell Quansah, Marc Guéhi, Lewis Hall; Elliot Anderson, Jude Bellingham, Myles Lewis-Skelly; Morgan Rogers, Harry Kane (C), Eberechi Eze.

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