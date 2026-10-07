Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to Lionel Messi’s Argentina farewell with heartfelt Instagram comment

Cristiano Ronaldo has sent a message to Lionel Messi after the Argentina captain’s international farewell. The Portugal star left a comment on Messi’s latest Instagram post, published on Wednesday, October 7, a day after his final match with the national team.

“Leo, so many years defending your country and a story that will remain forever. All my respect for what you have achieved with Argentina. A hug,” Ronaldo wrote. The comment quickly caught fire on social media, reaching 10,000 likes in under 10 minutes and drawing thousands of replies.

Messi, 39, retired from Argentina on Tuesday, October 6, with a 3-0 win over Benin at a packed Monumental, where he scored a goal and provided two assists. He leaves the national team as a World Cup champion and as its all-time leading scorer, top assist provider, and most-capped player.

Ronaldo’s message arrives in the middle of his own turbulent international window with Portugal, after he walked out of the national team’s camp. However, the forward later clarified that he is not retiring from international soccer and promised “one or more farewell matches.”

Cristiano Ronaldo’s comment on Lionel Messi’s Instagram post.

Messi’s full message after his retirement

“Yesterday was my last match and I already miss wearing the sky blue and white. I know I’m making the right decision. It was an incredible journey, full of joys and also some sadness, but I’m clear that every step I took was worth it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Lionel Messi rules out one career path as Inter Miami captain’s stunning post-retirement plan emerges after Argentina farewell

And there were many things I was left to say. It is impossible for me to express everything I feel in a few words or in a post. This journey would have been impossible without my family, who were always by my side and supported me, especially in the hard times, when I needed it most.

My friends, all the teammates and coaches I had, along with their staff, were also essential. I don’t want to forget Diego, who put our country where it deserved to be and who, as I always say, I know helped us by being here with us and also from heaven, at every step we took.

Thank you to the clubs I played for, for always respecting my feelings and allowing me to dedicate myself to my country whenever it was time to put on the national team shirt. And, of course, thank God: without his guidance and will, we wouldn’t even be dreaming of having come this far.

Advertisement

Advertisement

I am grateful. I love you all very much, I’m going to miss you, and I will always thank you for having been by our side, by my side”.