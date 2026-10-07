Cristiano Ronaldo’s camp walkout takes stunning twist as new Jorge Jesus video appears to back Portugal captain’s version

The drama surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo’s explosive Portugal walkout just leveled up. Brand-new footage involving manager Jorge Jesus has suddenly surfaced, adding a crazy new twist to the bitter dispute that forced the captain out of camp. What started as a massive disagreement over playing time has completely blown up into a high-stakes battle over secret backroom promises.

Ronaldo has since broken his silence in a lengthy statement, insisting that Jesus broke his word twice and explaining why he ultimately decided to leave the camp. The experienced veteran has also made clear that he does not consider his Portugal career over, even though he expects to face disciplinary action for his decision to walk out.

The dispute began during Portugal‘s 2-1 Nations League victory over Norway on September 27. Ronaldo had previously agreed with Jesus that he would manage his workload and sit out the Norway and Denmark matches, but the coach later told him he might play around 30 minutes against Norway.

Ronaldo accepted the change and warmed up from halftime, only to remain on the bench until the final whistle. For Ronaldo, that was the first breach of trust, although he stressed that his frustration was not simply about failing to get onto the pitch. “To my absolute surprise, the coach asked me whether I was ready to play 30 minutes [against Norway]”, he said on social media.

The 41-year-old said he had accepted the request despite it falling outside his planned recovery schedule. After spending the second half warming up without being introduced, he felt that Jesus had failed to honor their agreement. “Everyone knows what happened next. I warmed up from halftime, watched the minutes go by, and was not called upon. The coach had broken his word to me.”

The eight-point agreement became the heart of the dispute

The situation became even more complicated after the Norway match. Ronaldo says he subsequently met Jesus, with Al-Nassr sporting director Simao Coutinho also involved, and that they agreed on a way to publicly close the controversy before Portugal’s next match against Denmark.

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According to the superstar himself, an eight-point document was prepared and approved, covering the original workload plan and clarifying that he had accepted Jesus’ decisions. The document also reportedly included an admission from Jesus that using Ronaldo to warm up without eventually bringing him onto the pitch had been a mistake.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal.

Among the proposed points was a statement that Jesus had personally created the plan, that Ronaldo had accepted it and that the captain had remained “exemplary, loyal and professional.” It also reportedly stated that Jesus still wanted Ronaldo involved with the national team: “It was the second time he had broken his word to me.”

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Ronaldo’s claim was that the document was supposed to give both sides a way to move forward without turning their disagreement into a public confrontation. Instead, he felt that Jesus’ subsequent press conference bore little resemblance to what they had discussed privately.

New Jorge Jesus video adds another layer

This is where the newly circulating footage has changed the conversation. A video shared by Portuguese outlet Record appears to show Jorge Jesus handling notes or a phone containing material that is being presented as the agreed eight-point script ahead of his Denmark press conference.

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The footage comes from Portuguese television and has been circulated with claims that it shows Jesus receiving or possessing the document Ronaldo described in his statement. If the material can be independently authenticated as the same document Ronaldo says was agreed, it would provide important visual support for his account of what happened behind the scenes.

However, the footage alone does not establish every detail of the agreement. It can potentially show that Jesus had access to notes, but it does not independently prove that he was obligated to read every point exactly as written or that both sides understood the document in precisely the same way.

Ronaldo says Jesus went against their private agreement

That distinction is important because Ronaldo’s main complaint was about what happened after the private meeting. He said Jesus’ tone and comments during the press conference were completely different from the approach they had supposedly agreed upon.

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Cristiano Ronaldo and Jorge Jesus

“The news conference was what everyone knows: his attitude had nothing to do with our meeting. I heard expressions and an aggressiveness that I believe I did not deserve, an attitude of ‘I want, I can, and I command’ that he had not shown me, not even remotely, in private the day before.”

Ronaldo therefore viewed the press conference as the second broken promise, prompting him to leave the Portugal camp before the Denmark match. Jesus has offered a different account of the dispute and previously denied that there was such an agreement, while still leaving the door open for Ronaldo’s return.

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