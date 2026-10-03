Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
International friendly
Comments

Young USMNT stars surge past Mexico in 3-0 CONCACAF Clasico victory

By Fernando Franco Puga

Follow us on Google!
USMNT celebrate vs Mexico
© Getty ImagesUSMNT celebrate vs Mexico

State Farm Stadium hosted an exciting duel between the United States and Mexico in a 2026 international friendly where the Stars and Stripes secured a key 3-0 win in the CONCACAF Clasico.

The USMNT arrived at this game with great momentum following back-to-back victories over Peru and Chile. They continued with the streak of wins in another edition of CONCACAF’s biggest rivalry.

With goals by Julian Hall, Cavan Sullivan, and Malik Tillman, the United States secured a big 3-0 win over Mexico, who ended the game with 10 players after Mateo Chavez’s red card in the second half.

Add as a preferredsource on Google
Advertisement

Thank you and good night!

With goals by Hall, Sullivan and Tillman, the USMNT defeated Mexico in Arizona. Thank you for staying tuned in this live and see you next time!

90' - End of the game! (3-0)

The USMNT secures its third win of this international break by defeating Mexico with a final 3-0 score.

84' - The third one arrives! (3-0)

Alvaro Fidalgo tries to play with his defense, but his pass gets intercepted by Tillman and he beats Campillo in the race for the ball, shoots and scores the third goal of the night.

79' - The USMNT seeking the third (2-0)

In the last minutes of the game, the USMNT is trying to secure the third goal of the night, but Mexico are defending harder to avoid a terrible night.

75' - Last 15 minutes (2-0)

With only 15 minutes remaining, the United States maintain a comfortable advantage and with one more player on the field, trying to seal another victory over Mexico.

Advertisement

67' - Red card for Chavez (2-0)

Mateo Chavez, who entered the game at halftime, receives the red card after slapping Berhalter in the face.

62' - GOAAAAAL FOR THE USMNT (2-0)

Raul Rangel tries to play with his defense, but the goalkeeper passes the ball to Sullivan who shots from outside the box and scores an easy goal for the USMNT.

58' - Kochen with the save! (1-0)

The USMNT goalkeeper rhas a great reaction to a shot by Alvarado to avoid the equalizer.

51' - More open spaces (1-0)

With the USMNT winning, Mexico have opened more spaced in the defense as they are trying to get the equalizer, giving the hosts more chances to get a second goal.

46' - Second half is underway! (1-0)

The second half in Arizona has started!

Advertisement

45' + 2' - Halftime (1-0)

Hall scored the only goal of the first half, giving the Stars and Stripes the advantage after 45 minutes.

43' - Gimenez fails a clear one! (1-0)

With less than five minutes remaining in the first half, Luis Romo sends a powerful cross that gets slightly deflected by Kochen and Santiago Gimenez finds it with the net wide open to score, but doesn't connect properly and sends his shot outside.

38' - Mexico try, but with not much clarity (1-0)

After the goal, Mexico regain the ball posession, but have failed to have clarity up front and become dangerous against the USMNT's goal.

28' - Hall scores the first goal! (1-0)

In a great solo play, Reyna opens Mexico's defense through the right side, sends a low cross that Rangel deflects incorrectly and the ball arrives to Hall, who only pushes it to score the first goal of the night.

23' - Mexico are more dangerous (0-0)

Although clear scoring opportunities have been hard to come by in recent minutes, Mexico look the more intent side, seeking to break the deadlock on rapid counterattacks.

Advertisement

16' - First chance for the USMNT (0-0)

Against four defenders, Tillman makes a brilliant solo play, enters the rivals' box and shoots, but he didn't have the best angle and gets a corner. First chance for the USMNT came from an individual play.

11' - Another chance for Mexico (0-0)

Sandoval controls the ball on the right side, enters the box, and sends a cross to Luis Romo, who from outside the box shoots but with too much power and the ball goes above the net.

8' - Mexico control the game (0-0)

In eight minutes of game, Mexico have the complete posession of the ball, recovering it quickly when the home team gets it and with long posessions.

3' - Mexico with an early chance (0-0)

Robinson fails to clear the ball properly and Gimenez finds the ball in the box, but he doesn't connect with it and misses a good chance for the visitors.

1' - Game is underway! (0-0)

The game between the USMNT and Mexico has started in Glendale, Arizona.

Advertisement

Some delay with the start time

Even though the game was scheduled to start at 10:00PM ET, it seems like it will start a few minutes later, as there is a ceremony delaying the original kickoff time. It is set to start between five and 10 minutes later.

Who will win?

In the all-time record, Mexico hold the advantage with 38 wins, by 25 of the USMNT, and 16 draws. Who will win tonight?

The starting lineup of Mexico

Mexico confirmed that Hirving Lozano won't play this game due to a last-minute injury, and this is El Tri's starting lineup without him:

Raúl Rangel; Diego Campillo, Israel Reyes, Johan Vásquez, Jesus Gallardo; Luis Romo, Erik Lira, Orbelin Pineda, Santiago Sandoval; Roberto Alvarado, Santiago Giménez.

Tweet placeholder

USMNT's starting XI!

The USMNT has confirmed its lineup for the game against Mexico:

Diego Kochen; Alex Freeman, Chris Richards, Auston Trusty, Antonee Robinson; Tyler Adams (C), Sebastian Berhalter, Malik Tillma, Gio Reyna, Cavan Sullivan; Julian Hall.

Tweet placeholder

The jerseys for USMNT vs Mexico

Both sides will don their primary home uniforms; the USMNT with its signature bold red and white wavy stripes kit, and Mexico with their traditional green jersey with a symmetrical all-over Aztec graphic print.

Advertisement

Tonight's venue

State Farm Stadium, home of the Arizona Cardinals of the NFL, will host this epic CONCACAF rivalry between the USMNT and Mexico.

Tweet placeholder

How to watch

You can watch the game between the USMNT and Mexico live on Fubo, Peacock, Telemundo, TNT USA, and HBO Max.

Start time

The duel is scheduled to start at 10:00PM ET and it will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Welcome!

Welcome to our live coverage of the clash between the USMNT and Mexico in an International friendly duel. Another episode in this intense CONCACAF rivalry is about to begin! Stay tuned for all the live updates of this exciting match.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Why is Julian Quinones not playing today for Mexico vs USMNT in 2026 International friendly game?

Why is Julian Quinones not playing today for Mexico vs USMNT in 2026 International friendly game?

Concacaf's premier rivalry renews today at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, as Mexico face the USMNT, though El Tri will have to contend with the Americans without star winger Julian Quinones.

USMNT vs Mexico: Confirmed lineups for 2026 international friendly at State Farm Stadium

USMNT vs Mexico: Confirmed lineups for 2026 international friendly at State Farm Stadium

The USA and Mexico renew their rivalry at State Farm Stadium, with Tyler Adams leading the USMNT as its newly named captain.

How to watch USMNT vs Mexico match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 International friendly

How to watch USMNT vs Mexico match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 International friendly

The USMNT face Mexico tonight in an international friendly at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Here are the broadcast and streaming details to watch the match live in the United States:

Christian Pulisic left facing fresh USMNT blow as Mauricio Pochettino names his new captain

Christian Pulisic left facing fresh USMNT blow as Mauricio Pochettino names his new captain

The Milan star has long been associated with the captaincy, but the armband will now belong to a familiar figure as the USMNT moves toward 2030.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo