Young USMNT stars surge past Mexico in 3-0 CONCACAF Clasico victory

State Farm Stadium hosted an exciting duel between the United States and Mexico in a 2026 international friendly where the Stars and Stripes secured a key 3-0 win in the CONCACAF Clasico.

The USMNT arrived at this game with great momentum following back-to-back victories over Peru and Chile. They continued with the streak of wins in another edition of CONCACAF’s biggest rivalry.

With goals by Julian Hall, Cavan Sullivan, and Malik Tillman, the United States secured a big 3-0 win over Mexico, who ended the game with 10 players after Mateo Chavez’s red card in the second half.