Ange Postecoglou gives optimistic Cristiano Ronaldo fitness update ahead of Al Nassr return

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to return to action for Al Nassr after a turbulent week with Portugal, and his coach has no concerns about his condition. Ange Postecoglou spoke on Wednesday, October 7, ahead of Friday’s Saudi Pro League match against Al Diriyah, and used the press conference to give an update on his star striker.

“Cristiano Ronaldo is fresh, fit and ready to play, which is good for us,” the Australian said. Ronaldo returns to his club after leaving Portugal’s camp in Denmark last week following a disagreement with Jorge Jesus over his involvement in the Nations League match against Norway.

Postecoglou was also asked for his take on the dispute and chose not to get involved. The Al Nassr coach spent four years in charge of Australia’s national team, and he used that experience to explain his decision.

“I was a national team coach for four years, and I didn’t like it when other coaches spoke about me,” he said. He added that Ronaldo has given his full effort at the club and that his morale is very high.

Tweet placeholder

Al Nassr will play Al Diriyah on Friday, October 9, at Al Awwal Park in Matchday 8 of the Saudi Pro League. The reigning champions are third in the table with 16 points, two behind leaders Al Hilal and one behind second-placed Al Ittihad.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Cristiano Ronaldo makes major demand to return to Portugal as his stance on Jorge Jesus emerges

Ronaldo’s turbulent international break

Cristiano’s problems began in Jorge Jesus’s first match as Portugal coach, a 1-0 win over Wales on Thursday, September 24. The forward had an uneventful night, with no standout moments, and was replaced in the second half. Three days later, on Sunday, September 27, Ronaldo did not play at all in Portugal’s 2-1 win over Norway, with his replacement, Gonçalo Ramos, among the protagonists.

Jesus said he had told Ronaldo before kickoff that he would not start but might bring him on late. The captain warmed up for 20 to 30 minutes without getting on, and he headed straight to the locker room after the final whistle instead of celebrating with his teammates.

The situation escalated on Wednesday, September 30, on the eve of the match against Denmark in Copenhagen. Jesus told his news conference that Ronaldo would not start that game either. Soon after, the captain left the team’s training camp.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The federation confirmed his departure and said preparations would continue with the remaining 24 players. It was the first time in his 23 years with Portugal that Ronaldo had walked out of a camp. Portugal won 4-2 in Denmark on Thursday, October 1, then beat Norway 2-1 at home on Sunday, October 4.

After that second win, Jesus explained what had happened with the forward during the international window and said that Ronaldo would be in the next squad if he wants to be. Finally, on Tuesday, October 6, Ronaldo broke his silence with an extensive statement of nearly 2,000 words, saying that Jesus had broken his word twice.

The first time, he said, came against Norway: the plan had been to rest him, but on the day of the game the coach promised him 30 minutes, and he spent the second half warming up and never got on. The second time, he said, was a news conference that bore no resemblance to what they had agreed privately the day before.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Even so, Ronaldo accepted his share of the blame. He apologized to his teammates and asked the federation to punish him without leniency, also making clear he is not done with Portugal and promising “one or more farewell matches”. For now, the next chapter belongs to the federation, which has yet to decide on any sanction, and to the pitch: Ronaldo is back with Al Nassr this Friday, and Portugal return to action on November 14.