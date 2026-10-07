Cristiano Ronaldo receives absolute support from Luka Modric amid Portugal fallout with Jorge Jesus

The relationship between Cristiano Ronaldo, the Portugal national team, and head coach Jorge Jesus is not on the best terms, prompting Luka Modric to stand up for his former Real Madrid teammate.

On Tuesday, Cristiano Ronaldo shared an explosive statement in which he accused Jorge Jesus of failing to keep several promises regarding his playing time and role with Portugal in the 2026–27 UEFA Nations League.

Jorge Jesus has since responded with a clear message, but with the situation becoming a heated topic across European football, several players have spoken out—with Luka Modric offering a firm verdict on the treatment the Portuguese icon is currently receiving.

“Cristiano is the greatest player in the history of Portugal, and he deserves another farewell and another ending with the national team,” Modric said, per Fabrizio Romano. “It’s sad to see this happening to Cristiano in his own country.”

“Still, I think they will find a solution, because Cris deserves, whether he retires or decides not to continue with the national team, to have a great farewell that reflects what he deserves. So, I don’t know exactly what happened, but I hope the situation gets resolved.”

A series of unfortunate events

Since Cristiano Ronaldo’s abrupt departure from the national team camp, rumors and speculation have emerged regarding his international future, with even a ceremonial farewell match proposed so fans could see their captain one last time with the squad.

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Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal warms up as a substitute

see also Cristiano Ronaldo and Jorge Jesus resolve Portugal crisis as details behind reconciliation come to light

With Jorge Jesus not fully addressing Cristiano Ronaldo’s detailed allegations, tension within the Portugal national team continues to build. While the coach previously maintained that the striker remains eligible for selection, Ronaldo’s recent words may alter that dynamic.

The next international break begins on November 9. Cristiano Ronaldo could potentially face a federation suspension by then for walking out of camp, though any disciplinary outcome will ultimately depend on the decision reached by the Portuguese Football Federation and FIFA.

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