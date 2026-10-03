Why is Julian Quinones not playing today for Mexico vs USMNT in 2026 International friendly game?

Julian Quinones will not feature for the Mexico national team in today’s international friendly against the United States. Head coach Rafael Marquez omitted the forward from El Tri’s official squad list for this autumn international window, ruling the star attacker out of the high-profile CONCACAF rivalry clash.

The primary driver behind Quinones’ absence is a muscle injury suffered during recent club competition with Al Qadsiah in the AFC Champions League. The forward picked up the physical discomfort in mid-September and was held back from international duty to complete his recovery and avoid aggravating the issue.

Beyond his medical condition, Marquez has taken a deliberate approach with his roster for this international break. The Mexico manager opted to rest several established senior regulars—including Raul Jimenez, Edson Alvarez, and Alexis Vega—giving key starters time off while creating opportunities to test younger talent in a competitive environment.

Without Quinones in the lineup, Mexico’s attacking unit will rely on alternative options such as Armando Gonzalez, German Berterame, and Isaias Violante to spearhead the frontline against the USMNT. The decision reflects El Tri’s strategy of broadening squad depth as they build toward their next major competitive cycle.

Quinones has won the heart of Mexican fans

Julian Quinones was born in Colombia, but after moving to Mexico at a young age, he fell in love with the nation and chose to represent them on the international stage.

see also Chucky Lozano uses Lionel Messi’s 2026 World Cup success as inspiration for a return with Mexico

Julian Quiñones of Mexico.

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Holding dual nationality, Quinones proudly donned the Mexican jersey for his international career. Following a standout 2026 World Cup performance alongside a dominant club campaign, he earned a historic nomination for the Ballon d’Or.

His brilliant performances and deep connection to the country have made Quinones a true fan favorite. He remains a cornerstone of the national team, expected to serve as a vital starter in this new era under head coach Rafael Marquez.