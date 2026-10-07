Lionel Messi rules out one career path as Inter Miami captain’s stunning post-retirement plan emerges after Argentina farewell

Even as the sun has already set on his glorious international odyssey with Argentina, Lionel Messi’s masterful vision extends far beyond the final whistle. The Inter Miami talisman has already begun to orchestrate his next monumental chapter, laying the enduring foundations for a future that will forever intertwine his immortal legacy with the very soul of the beautiful game

The 39-year-old has already become involved in several projects off the pitch, suggesting where his ambitions lie. While retirement remains some distance away, his growing business portfolio and involvement with clubs suggest that his next chapter could look very different from the one many soccer legends choose.

Messi has reportedly considered several ways of remaining involved in soccer after retirement, including working as a sporting director or adviser. However, when asked whether he would rather become a coach or an owner, the Argentine made his preference clear.

The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner favors club ownership over coaching, as per BBC Sport, largely because he does not want the relentless pressure that comes with managing a team every week. He would rather influence a club’s direction from a broader position while remaining closely involved in important decisions.

“The business world is something that interests me. I would like to keep learning because I don’t know anything and I am still at the start of the road”, he recently said at the America Business Forum. That approach fits with the projects Messi has already begun building. Rather than waiting until retirement to enter soccer ownership, he is gradually developing a portfolio that includes clubs in Spain and Uruguay.

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Messi is already building his soccer empire

The clearest example is Cornella, a fifth-tier club based near Barcelona that Messi acquired in April. The project is designed around youth development, with the club serving as a potential pathway for young players to develop within a structured soccer environment.

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Messi has also become involved with Eldense, which competes in Spain’s second division. The club announced him as its new owner, subject to approval from Spain’s Higher Sports Council, with Eldense expected to become the leading project in Messi’s soccer operation.

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The immediate priority at Eldense is relatively simple: avoid relegation and establish a stable foundation. Former Villarreal coach Javi Calleja has been appointed to lead the team, while the Argentine veteran relies on people he trusts to manage the club until he can dedicate more time to the project.

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His influence was already noticeable after Eldense defeated Real Oviedo 4-1, when Messi posted “Aupa Deportivo” on Instagram. The commercial impact has also been significant, with around a dozen companies reportedly showing interest in sponsoring the club shortly after his arrival.

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Inter Miami could become part of Messi’s future

BBC Sport adds that Messi’s ownership ambitions are also directly connected to Inter Miami, where he remains under contract through the end of the 2028 MLS season. His agreement includes a pathway for him to receive a minority stake in the club after his playing career ends, meaning his relationship with Miami could continue long after he stops taking the field.

José Mas, Jorge Mas and Sir David Beckham, co-owners of Inter Miami CF pose with the Champion’s trophy next to Lionel Messi

That possibility gives Inter Miami a unique opportunity to retain one of the biggest figures in soccer history. Messi is therefore preparing for a future in which he can influence the club from the ownership side rather than immediately moving into management.

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A return to Newell’s Old Boys remains an appealing idea for supporters because of Messi’s childhood connection with the Rosario club. However, the possibility has reportedly never been formally discussed, and people close to him do not expect it to become part of his post-playing plans.