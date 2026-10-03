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USMNT vs Mexico: Confirmed lineups for 2026 international friendly at State Farm Stadium

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

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Mexico striker Santiago Gimenez.
© Omar Vega/Getty ImagesMexico striker Santiago Gimenez.

USMNT and Mexico renew their CONCACAF rivalry on Saturday, October 3, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, in a post-World Cup international friendly that serves as a tough challenge for both sides.

Mexico comes in still searching for its first win of this new national team cycle under Rafa Márquez, having played to back-to-back 1-1 draws against Colombia and Peru, needing to come from behind in both to salvage the result.

The United States, meanwhile, arrives in good form under Mauricio Pochettino, having scored eight goals across its first two matches of the window with wins over Peru (4-1) and Chile (4-2).

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Christian Pulisic remains one of the notable absences for the USMNT in this window, while Mexico will also be without Julián Quiñones as Márquez continues experimenting with his lineup heading into a new cycle.

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The match also marks one of Tyler Adams’ first appearances since being officially named the USMNT’s new captain, taking over the armband from Tim Ream following his international retirement.

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How to watch USMNT vs Mexico match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 International friendly

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How to watch USMNT vs Mexico match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 International friendly

Confirmed lineup for Mexico

Márquez rested a large portion of his starting group against Peru to have them available for this one, with the attack under particular scrutiny after struggling to find the net against a tough USMNT backline so far this window.

Mexico confirmed starting XI: Raúl Rangel; Diego Campillo, Israel Reyes, Johan Vásquez, Jesus Gallardo; Luis Romo, Erik Lira, Orbelin Pineda, Santiago Sandoval; Roberto Alvarado, Santiago Giménez.

Confirmed lineup for USMNT

Pochettino will rely in his more experienced names combined with the younger talent that has impressed through the first two matches of this window, continuing to build depth ahead of the new cycle.

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USMNT confirmed starting XI: Diego Kochen; Alex Freeman, Chris Richards, Auston Trusty, Antonee Robinson; Tyler Adams (C), Sebastian Berhalter, Malik Tillma, Gio Reyna, Cavan Sullivan; Julian Hall.

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