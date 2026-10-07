Cristiano Ronaldo already suspended from Portugal after camp exit as lawyer reveals what could reduce his punishment

Cristiano Ronaldo is already facing the consequences of his dramatic departure from Portugal’s training camp, with the 41-year-old captain now reportedly suspended from representing the national team while his case is assessed. The eventual punishment could have a major impact on his return, with the timing of the disciplinary decision potentially determining whether he is available for Portugal’s next international window.

Ronaldo left the camp in Copenhagen shortly before Portugal faced Denmark after a growing dispute with head coach Jorge Jesus. He later released a detailed statement explaining his decision, apologized to his teammates and supporters, and accepted that disciplinary action could follow.

The controversy developed after Ronaldo was left out of Portugal’s starting lineup for the Denmark match. The decision followed an earlier disagreement over his involvement against Norway, when Ronaldo said he had been told he could play around 30 minutes before warming up for the second half without eventually entering the game.

The 41-year-old veteran subsequently accused Jesus of breaking his word on two occasions. He claimed the pair had also agreed on how the situation would be explained publicly, but said the coach’s subsequent press conference failed to match what had been agreed privately.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal (2026)

The dispute eventually resulted in Ronaldo leaving the national team camp before the Denmark match. Portugal went on to beat Denmark 4-2 without him, while Ronaldo later confirmed that he remained available for the national team once any punishment had been served.

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What could determine his next appearance

The legal consequences are now becoming clearer. According to sports lawyer Goncalo Almeida, Ronaldo is automatically suspended from representing Portugal because of his departure from the camp, under the legal interpretation of Article 160 of the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF)’s disciplinary regulations. The provision carries a potential suspension of between one and six months, accompanied by a fine ranging from €510 to €1,020 ($570 to $1142) for a professional player.

The disciplinary process can be opened even without a formal complaint because the incident is already publicly known. However, the eventual punishment may be considerably shorter than the maximum range suggests. Almeida has identified several factors that could work in Ronaldo’s favor.

The factors that could reduce Ronaldo’s punishment

The most important factor could be Ronaldo’s decision to openly admit that he left the camp and apologize for doing so. Almeida believes that this could allow the minimum punishment to be reduced by half. “The most important factors that could work in Cristiano Ronaldo’s favour are his full admission of leaving the camp and his apology, his clean disciplinary record, and his long-standing service to the Portuguese national team”, Almeida told A Bola.

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Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal walks to the bench as a substitute

Under the best-case scenario outlined by the lawyer, a one-month minimum suspension could potentially be reduced to just 15 days, accompanied by a fine of approximately €255 ($285). The automatic suspension Ronaldo is already serving would also count toward the eventual punishment.

That creates a potentially important opening for the veteran forward. If the disciplinary process is completed quickly and the time already served is included, Ronaldo could theoretically be available for Portugal during the November international break.

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Why Ronaldo’s captaincy works against him

There is also a factor that could make the punishment more severe. Ronaldo’s status as Portugal’s captain is considered an aggravating circumstance, meaning the federation could take a stricter view of his decision to leave the camp.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal.

At the same time, he has no previous disciplinary record, while his more than two decades of service to Portugal could be considered mitigating circumstances. Almeida believes those elements will form an important part of the disciplinary assessment.

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Ronaldo has also accepted responsibility for the incident. In his statement, he apologized to his teammates and Portuguese supporters and acknowledged that his position as captain made his actions more serious.