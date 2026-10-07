Jorge Jesus responds to Cristiano Ronaldo’s extensive statement: ‘I have nothing more to say’

Jorge Jesus has finally answered Cristiano Ronaldo’s lengthy statement, and he did it in the shortest way possible. Speaking to the media on Wednesday before heading to the Portuguese Federation headquarters, the coach said he had read the statement and chose not to get into the feud, keeping his focus on the team.

“I read the statement and now, like I do every day, I’m going to the Federation headquarters to work, to think about the Portuguese national team,” Jesus explained. “I have nothing more to say”.

It was not the coach’s first reaction. When he was first asked about the statement, Jesus said he had not read it yet because he was watching Portugal’s Under-21 match, and that he would have time to read it later. Hours later, after reading it, he opted for a much more restrained tone, which suggests he wants to close the debate publicly while the squad prepares for what comes next.

In his statement, Ronaldo said that Jesus had broken his word by telling him he would play around 30 minutes against Norway, a match in which he warmed up from halftime but never came on.

🗣️ Jorge Jesus já leu comunicado de Ronaldo: «Vou para a Federação trabalhar, pensar na equipa» https://t.co/aqN7Uem67k — Record (@Record_Portugal) October 7, 2026

The 41-year-old apologized to his teammates for leaving the camp, said he would accept any sanction and ruled out retiring from the national team while promising “one or more farewell matches”.

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see also Cristiano Ronaldo makes major demand to return to Portugal as his stance on Jorge Jesus emerges

When could Ronaldo return to Portugal?

The earliest realistic return for Ronaldo would be November. Portugal, which has already qualified for the next round of the Nations League with 12 points from four games, returns to action on November 14 against Denmark, and closes its group stage against Wales on November 17.

Jesus said after the win over Norway that Ronaldo would be called up for the next squad if he is playing for Al Nassr and wants to return, adding that the decision is up to the player. Ronaldo, for his part, said he will be available once he serves whatever suspension is imposed on him.

That suspension is the main question mark. According to ESPN and A Bola, Portuguese Football Federation rules say an unauthorized departure from national team activities can bring a suspension of one to six months and a fine of 500 to 1,000 euros.

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Ronaldo said he accepts the consequences of leaving the camp and asked the Federation not to reduce his punishment, but no sanction has been announced, so it is not yet clear whether he could be available in November. In the meantime, he returns to club action with Al Nassr on Friday, October 9, against Al-Diriyah in the Saudi Pro League.