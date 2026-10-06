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Lionel Messi’s Argentina farewell gets massive El Monumental spectacle with artists, fireworks, and surprises: Full show lineup and timings revealed

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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ionel Messi of Argentina lifts the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Winner's Trophy
© Getty Imagesionel Messi of Argentina lifts the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Winner's Trophy

Get ready for the ultimate celebration as Lionel Messi is gearing up for a highly emotional final appearance for Argentina when the world champions take on Benin in a massive friendly at the Estadio Monumental. The 39-year-old’s epic farewell is designed to be an absolute party honoring one of the greatest international careers of all time. With a completely packed stadium, live music, incredible tributes, and a ton of special surprises in store, this is guaranteed to be a night fans will never forget.

The Monumental will provide the backdrop for the final chapter of Messi’s 21-year international career, with the Argentina captain expected to make his 208th senior appearance. The match will also give supporters one last opportunity to see him wearing the famous blue and white shirt on home soil. Messi has already confirmed that his time with the Albiceleste is coming to an end after more than two decades of unforgettable moments.

“The saddest day of our lives has arrived. I leave in peace. I gave everything. This jersey was my dream, my pride, and my life. Thank you for loving me so much, I’m going to miss you,” the superstar said in his farewell message. He later summed up the emotion of the occasion with a simple message on Instagram: “Thank you Argentina.”

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There is an especially fitting element to the choice of venue. Messi has played 28 times for Argentina at the Monumental without losing, recording 22 victories and six draws while scoring 19 goals. His first goal at the stadium came against Uruguay in a 2008 World Cup qualifier, while he has also recorded memorable hat-tricks against Bolivia in 2021 and 2024.

The farewell therefore comes at a stadium where Messi has enjoyed some of the most important moments of his international career. Messi leaves Argentina as the country’s all-time leading scorer with 125 goals and record appearance holder. He has also won six international titles across senior, Olympic and youth soccer, including the 2022 World Cup, two Copa América titles and the 2022 Finalissima.

Argentina has planned full night of entertainment

The AFA has made it clear that the Benin match will be treated as a major national celebration rather than a standard friendly. The entertainment begins several hours before kickoff and continues through halftime and after the final whistle.

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The official program features a mixture of cumbia, cuarteto and Argentine folk music, reflecting the musical culture that has become closely associated with the Argentina dressing room during the Scaloni era. The organizers are also preparing a visual tribute involving drones, lights and fireworks.

The choice of performers has generated plenty of discussion among supporters. Some fans see the popular lineup as a perfect reflection of the team’s culture, while others would have preferred a more traditional or rock-oriented soundtrack for Messi’s farewell.

AFA president Claudio Tapia hugs Lionel Messi after losing to Spain in the 2026 World Cup Final. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

AFA president Claudio Tapia hugs Lionel Messi after losing to Spain in the 2026 World Cup Final

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Full Messi farewell lineup and timings revealed

The pre-match show begins at 17:30 local time, with Un Poco de Ruido and a live band opening the celebration. Sebastián Mendoza follows at 17:40, before Román El Original performs at 17:50 and Amar Azul takes the stage at 18:00. The program continues with Santi Cairo at 18:10 and Q’ Lokura at 18:20. Un Poco de Ruido returns for animation at 18:40, while Damas Gratis is scheduled to perform at 19:00.

At 20:00, Fabio Santana will perform the Argentine national anthem before the focus turns to Messi and Argentina’s final match against Benin. The national team is expected to enter the game with a large portion of the players who helped deliver the 2022 World Cup.

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The entertainment does not stop at halftime. Gaspar Benegas, guitarist for Los Fundamentalistas del Aire Acondicionado, will perform during the interval before the post-match celebration begins.

After the final whistle, a drone and fireworks show is scheduled for 22:03, followed by Soledad Pastorutti, known as La Sole, at 22:10. Ulises Bueno is due to perform his show Trampa at 22:15, with a final surprise act scheduled for approximately 22:30.

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