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How to watch USMNT vs Mexico match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 International friendly

By Fernando Franco Puga

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Sebastian Berhalter of the USMNT
© Alex Grimm/Getty ImagesSebastian Berhalter of the USMNT

Here are all of the details of where you can watch USMNT vs Mexico on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO: USMNT vs Mexico
WHAT: International friendly
WHEN: 10:00PM ET / 7:00PM PT • Saturday, October 3, 2026
WHERE: Fubo, Peacock, Telemundo, HBO Max, TNT USA
STREAM: WATCH NOW

Match Overview

A sold-out crowd at State Farm Stadium sets the stage for the latest chapter in North America’s fiercest derby as the United States host Mexico in Glendale, Arizona. Under head coach Mauricio Pochettino, the USMNT come into tonight’s clash momentum-rich after securing back-to-back victories over Peru and Chile, seeking to refine their tactical identity and assert control on home soil.

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Mexico, meanwhile, step onto desert turf hungry for a statement win to kickstart their autumn schedule. Managed by Rafael Marquez, El Tri are utilizing this international camp to integrate emerging talent, test tactical flexibilities, and reclaim regional dominance against their primary CONCACAF rivals.

USMNT vs Mexico record

Across 79 all-time meetings in all competitions, Mexico hold the head-to-head advantage over the United States with 38 wins to the USMNT’s 24, alongside 17 draws. The storied rivalry spans decades of intense battles across FIFA World Cup qualification, CONCACAF Gold Cup finals, and high-stakes international friendlies.

In recent times, fixtures between the two sides have been closely contested. The USMNT enjoyed a dominant seven-match unbeaten run in the series from 2021 through 2024—including a 2-0 victory in the 2024 CONCACAF Nations League final—before El Tri claimed a 2-1 win in the 2025 Gold Cup final. With both programs continuing to develop key personnel, this matchup adds another compelling chapter to North America’s flagship international derby.

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More details on how to watch

You can watch the USA vs Mexico live stream on Fubo. The platform is compatible with a wide range of devices, including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, and gaming consoles, as well as web browsers on your computer.

In addition to this international friendly, a subscription to Fubo gives you access to a host of other top soccer competitions. You can watch leagues such as LaLiga and enjoy comprehensive coverage of global soccer.

The service is available for $14.99 per month, offering great value for soccer fans who want to follow multiple leagues and tournaments throughout the year.

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Beyond soccer, the platform also features a deep library of movies, TV shows, and other live sports, making it a complete entertainment package for the whole family.

For a full schedule of upcoming matches, check out our International Friendlies TV schedule page.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

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EDITORS’ PICKS
Why is Julian Quinones not playing today for Mexico vs USMNT in 2026 International friendly game?

Why is Julian Quinones not playing today for Mexico vs USMNT in 2026 International friendly game?

Concacaf's premier rivalry renews today at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, as Mexico face the USMNT, though El Tri will have to contend with the Americans without star winger Julian Quinones.

USMNT vs Mexico LIVE

USMNT vs Mexico LIVE

The USMNT and Mexico clash in a 2026 international friendly game, and here are all the live updates from this thrilling CONCACAF duel.

USMNT vs Mexico: Confirmed lineups for 2026 international friendly at State Farm Stadium

USMNT vs Mexico: Confirmed lineups for 2026 international friendly at State Farm Stadium

The USA and Mexico renew their rivalry at State Farm Stadium, with Tyler Adams leading the USMNT as its newly named captain.

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Christian Pulisic left facing fresh USMNT blow as Mauricio Pochettino names his new captain

The Milan star has long been associated with the captaincy, but the armband will now belong to a familiar figure as the USMNT moves toward 2030.

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