How to watch USMNT vs Mexico match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 International friendly

Here are all of the details of where you can watch USMNT vs Mexico on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO: USMNT vs Mexico

WHAT: International friendly

WHEN: 10:00PM ET / 7:00PM PT • Saturday, October 3, 2026

WHERE: Fubo, Peacock, Telemundo, HBO Max, TNT USA

STREAM: WATCH NOW

Match Overview

A sold-out crowd at State Farm Stadium sets the stage for the latest chapter in North America’s fiercest derby as the United States host Mexico in Glendale, Arizona. Under head coach Mauricio Pochettino, the USMNT come into tonight’s clash momentum-rich after securing back-to-back victories over Peru and Chile, seeking to refine their tactical identity and assert control on home soil.

Mexico, meanwhile, step onto desert turf hungry for a statement win to kickstart their autumn schedule. Managed by Rafael Marquez, El Tri are utilizing this international camp to integrate emerging talent, test tactical flexibilities, and reclaim regional dominance against their primary CONCACAF rivals.

USMNT vs Mexico record

Across 79 all-time meetings in all competitions, Mexico hold the head-to-head advantage over the United States with 38 wins to the USMNT’s 24, alongside 17 draws. The storied rivalry spans decades of intense battles across FIFA World Cup qualification, CONCACAF Gold Cup finals, and high-stakes international friendlies.

In recent times, fixtures between the two sides have been closely contested. The USMNT enjoyed a dominant seven-match unbeaten run in the series from 2021 through 2024—including a 2-0 victory in the 2024 CONCACAF Nations League final—before El Tri claimed a 2-1 win in the 2025 Gold Cup final. With both programs continuing to develop key personnel, this matchup adds another compelling chapter to North America’s flagship international derby.

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More details on how to watch

You can watch the USA vs Mexico live stream on Fubo. The platform is compatible with a wide range of devices, including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, and gaming consoles, as well as web browsers on your computer.

In addition to this international friendly, a subscription to Fubo gives you access to a host of other top soccer competitions. You can watch leagues such as LaLiga and enjoy comprehensive coverage of global soccer.

The service is available for $14.99 per month, offering great value for soccer fans who want to follow multiple leagues and tournaments throughout the year.

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Beyond soccer, the platform also features a deep library of movies, TV shows, and other live sports, making it a complete entertainment package for the whole family.

For a full schedule of upcoming matches, check out our International Friendlies TV schedule page.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.