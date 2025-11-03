Real Madrid reportedly makes big call on Alexander-Arnold ahead of Liverpool return in Champions League clash

Trent Alexander-Arnold is set for an emotional return to Anfield on Tuesday when Real Madrid visit Liverpool for Matchday 4 of the 2025–26 UEFA Champions League. Ahead of the highly anticipated game, reports suggest Real Madrid have made a key decision regarding the 27-year-old right back’s role.

Despite being one of Real Madrid’s marquee signings from the 2025 summer transfer window, Alexander-Arnold has struggled to settle down in the first team due to injuries. On September 16, he suffered a hamstring injury against Olympique Marseille, missing five games for Los Blancos, and hasn’t featured since, despite being named on the bench for their last two matches.

According to The Athletic, Alexander-Arnold is unlikely to start in the Champions League clash at Anfield. With Dani Carvajal sidelined due to injury, head coach Xabi Alonso is expected to once again move Federico Valverde from the midfield to the right back position, a tactical adjustment that proved crucial in the 2–1 win over Barcelona and the 4–0 victory against Valencia.

A product of Liverpool’s academy since the age of six, Alexander-Arnold spent more than two decades at the club, developing into one of the world’s most distinctive full-backs thanks to his technique and vision on the ball. After his contract expired at the end of last season, he opted not to renew and instead joined Real Madrid, a move that still divides opinion among Liverpool supporters.

Trent Alexander-Arnold of Real Madrid reacts after picking up an injury.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot reflected on Alexander-Arnold’s return during Monday’s press conference: “I can only tell you what kind of reception he gets from me; I have great memories of the player and the human being. He was my vice captain last season and I have memories of working with him which were only positive and have memories from watching him on television which were only positive as well. I can remember multiple great moments of his in a Liverpool shirt.

Alonso addresses TAA’s fitness

Another Real Madrid figure returning to Anfield will be Xabi Alonso, who famously won the 2004–05 Champions League there in Liverpool’s historic comeback against AC Milan in Istanbul. While Alonso, one of the options to replace Jurgen Klopp years ago, is likely to receive a warm reception, Alexander-Arnold’s return could be more complicated.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Alonso provided an update on the English defender’s condition: “He didn’t play on Saturday due to the context of the match, but he’s available. We need him — he has great quality, he’s entering a new phase both professionally and personally, and we have to support him and give him what he needs to perform. He’s an exceptional player.“

Like Slot, Alonso also spoke about how Alexander-Arnold might experience his return. “He needs to have his own feelings and enjoy it in his own way. His case is different from mine. He was born here and has to enjoy the moment. It’s beautiful to come back,” he concluded.

