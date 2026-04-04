How to watch Manchester City vs Liverpool in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 FA Cup

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Manchester City vs Liverpool on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Manchester City vs Liverpool WHAT FA Cup WHEN 7:45am ET / 4:45am PT • Saturday, April 4, 2026

WHERE ESPN+,Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, ESPN and ESPN Deportes STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

With a spot in the semifinals up for grabs, the FA Cup delivers a blockbuster clash as Liverpool and Manchester City collide in a matchup loaded with urgency and title implications. Liverpool enter this quarterfinal knowing their Premier League hopes have faded, turning this competition into their most realistic shot at lifting a trophy.

On the other hand, the City—recently bounced from European play—now shift full attention to domestic silverware, making this showdown even more critical. Two elite squads, one ticket to the next round, and everything on the line—don’t miss a minute of what promises to be a must-watch battle.

More details on how to watch With With ESPN+ , you can watch Manchester City vs Liverpool and tons more soccer games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, Apple, Android, and Amazon Fire devices, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Oculus Go.

Now with ESPN+, you can stream Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, Eredivisie, NWSL, USL and more.

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Even better, ESPN is now offering The Disney Bundle that includes ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+ for only $14.99 per month. Not only do you get all of the soccer with ESPN+, but you also get hit movies and TV shows with Hulu AND you get Disney+ that features Star Wars, Marvel movies, Disney movies and shows, films from Pixar and feature documentaries from National Geographic.

In addition to all of the soccer coverage, ESPN+ also includes UFC, MLB, MLS, NHL, select PGA TOUR golf, Top Rank Boxing, cricket and Grand Slam tennis from Wimbledon to the US Open and Australian Open. Plus you get instant access to your favorite college sports like football, basketball, lacrosse, softball and more.

There’s also the daily ESPN FC show, 30 For 30 documentaries, exclusive access to studio programs and more.

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If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full ESPN+ soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN , allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources for you Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide , which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.

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