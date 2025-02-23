Trending topics:
How to watch Manchester City vs Liverpool in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2024-25 Premier League

By World Soccer Talk

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool during the Carabao Cup Semi Final Second Leg match between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on February 06, 2025 in Liverpool, England.
© Carl Recine/Getty ImagesMohamed Salah of Liverpool during the Carabao Cup Semi Final Second Leg match between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on February 06, 2025 in Liverpool, England.
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Manchester City vs Liverpool on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Manchester City vs Liverpool
WHAT English Premier League
WHEN 11:30am ET / 8:30am PT • Sunday, February 23, 2025
WHERE Peacock Premium
STREAM WATCH NOW

More details on how to watch

With Peacock Premium, you can watch Manchester City vs Liverpool and tons more Premier League games. Now with Peacock Premium, you can stream 175 Premier League matches per season that are exclusive to Peacock. Plus, you get access to the Premier League TV channel, which features Premier League reviews, previews, interview shows, daily news programs and classic Premier League games.
Peacock Premium is only $7.99/month.
Replays of all 380 games for the season will be available to Peacock Premium subscribers. Matches will be available on replay and then for 30 days after they air.
Peacock is widely available across different platforms and devices, including:
    • Computers: PC and Mac • Apple: iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD • Google: Android, Android TV devices, Roku, Chromecast and Chromecast built-in devices • Microsoft’s Xbox One family of devices: Xbox One S and Xbox One X • VIZIO SmartCast TVs and LG Smart TVs • Sony PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro
In addition to all of the soccer coverage, Peacock Premium offers more than 20,000 hours of programming from NBC Universal including movies, TV shows, original programming and live TV channels.
To learn more about Peacock, we’ve put together a how-to video.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
Our free resources for you

World Soccer Talk is the number one destination in the United States for soccer television and streaming information. We recommend that you bookmark our soccer games on TV today page as well as subscribing to our free daily email newsletter that includes TV schedules and the latest soccer news and opinion from around the world.
Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
