Carlo Ancelotti ‘furious’ after Real Madrid star leaves the club against his wishes

francisco quatrin

By Francisco Quatrin

Joselu's two late goals against Bayern Munich in the Champions League semi-final were instrumental in Real Madrid's advancement to the final.
Carlo Ancelotti, renowned for his calm demeanor and composed approach to managing Real Madrid, is rarely seen to be outwardly flustered. However, a recent revelation by former Real Madrid striker Joselu has shed light on a rare instance where Ancelotti expressed visible anger.

Joselu’s departure from Real Madrid, despite Ancelotti‘s desire for him to remain, reportedly left the Italian manager visibly upset.

Joselu played a pivotal role in Real Madrid’s success during the 2023/24 season. His two late goals against Bayern Munich in the Champions League semi-final second leg turned the tide of the match, propelling Real Madrid to the final, which they subsequently won.

Joselu‘s 17 goals in 49 appearances highlight his importance to the team. His contribution exceeded expectations, making his departure all the more surprising and significant.

The difficult decision to leave

In an interview with ‘Jugones’, Joselu explained the difficult decision to leave Real Madrid, despite Ancelotti’s wishes. He stated, “Saying goodbye to Real Madrid was one of the most difficult moments of my life. I couldn’t make that decision with my heart because I would have stayed at the club all my life; I get goosebumps thinking about it.” Joselu cited family considerations as the primary reason for his move to Al-Gharafa, highlighting the emotional toll of his decision.

Joselu described the difficult task of informing Ancelotti of his decision, highlighting the manager’s reaction. Telling Ancelotti was difficult, as he was angry because he wanted me to stay,” Joselu revealed.

This candid account offers a rare glimpse into the emotional side of a typically stoic Ancelotti, illustrating the impact Joselu’s departure had on the manager. Joselu also mentioned the difficulties in communicating his decision to his wife, Lucas Vázquez, and Luka Modrić.

Despite possessing a wealth of attacking talent, including Kylian Mbappé, Vinicius Jr., and Jude Bellingham, Real Madrid may well have felt the loss of Joselu’s contributions last season. His crucial goals in the Champions League semi-final proved decisive, underscoring his ability to deliver in high-pressure moments. His departure may well have created a void in the squad which Ancelotti may have sought to fill.

