Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi continue to add extraordinary numbers to their careers, even as both approach the later stages of their playing days. The Portuguese forward has scored more goals and made significantly more appearances. However, a closer look at their overall attacking records reveals an advantage for his long-time rival that highlights the different strengths of two soccer legends.

At 41, Ronaldo remains a central figure for Al-Nassr, maintaining an impressive scoring record in the Saudi Pro League and AFC Champions League Elite. His latest goal came in the 2-1 victory over Al-Sadd on November 24, taking his career tally to approximately 987 official senior goals.

According to figures shared by soccer statistics account Shuffle FC on X (formerly Twitter), Ronaldo has registered 1,248 goal contributions in 1,345 appearances, combining 987 goals with 261 assists. He is now just 13 goals away from reaching the historic 1,000-goal milestone.

His recent output has continued across club and international soccer. The Portuguese veteran scored nine goals in 11 Saudi Pro League appearances, added two in three AFC Champions League Elite matches and registered three goals during the 2026 World Cup.

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Messi has built extraordinary career of his own

Messi’s numbers remain equally remarkable, despite following a different path throughout his career. The Argentine has scored approximately 937 senior goals, leaving him 50 behind Ronaldo, while making around 1,186 appearances for club and country.

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His career has taken him from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Miami, with each spell adding to his reputation as both a goalscorer and a creator. He has also remained influential for Argentina, where he has recorded 126 international goals in 208 appearances.

Lionel Messi of Inter Miami.

At club level, his most productive period came at Barcelona, where he scored 672 goals and provided 269 assists. His later spells in Paris and Miami have added further contributions, demonstrating that his creative influence has remained a defining part of his game.

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Messi pulls clear of Ronaldo despite fewer goals

Despite Ronaldo’s advantage in goals, Messi holds the lead when goals and assists are combined. Depending on the statistical provider and its definition of an assist, Messi’s total ranges from approximately 1,346 to 1,365 goal contributions, compared with Ronaldo’s estimated 1,248 under the stricter figures shared by Shuffle FC.

Source / Definition Goals Assists Goal Contributions Appearances RonaldoStats (Opta-style) 987 261 1,248 1,345 Broader assist trackers (Transfermarkt-style) 987 291 1,278 1,345 Cristiano Ronaldo’s career goal contributions

A separate comparison using broader assist counts places Ronaldo closer to 1,278 contributions, while Messi remains at approximately 1,365. The exact gap therefore depends on the source, but the overall picture is consistent: Messi has created more goals for teammates and accumulated more direct attacking contributions despite playing fewer matches.

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Source / Definition Goals Assists Goal Contributions Appearances MessiStat (Opta-style) 937 ~409 1,346 1,186 Broader assist trackers (Transfermarkt-style) 937 ~428 1,365 1,186 Lionel Messi’s career goal contributions

The difference is also reflected in their per-game output. Messi averages approximately 1.13 to 1.15 goal contributions per appearance, while Ronaldo’s figure sits closer to 0.95 under the broader comparison.

Two different approaches to attacking greatness

Ronaldo’s career has been built around extraordinary goalscoring volume, physical longevity and an ability to deliver across several major leagues. From Sporting CP and Manchester United to Real Madrid, Juventus and Al-Nassr, he has continued finding the net while establishing himself as the leading men’s international goalscorer with Portugal, finishing his international career with 146 goals.

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Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Messi, meanwhile, has combined elite finishing with exceptional playmaking throughout his time at Barcelona, PSG, Inter Miami and Argentina. His 428 assists in the broader statistical count underline how frequently he has influenced matches through the final pass as well as his own goals.

The figures also require some caution because assist totals differ between statistical providers. Some count only the final pass before a goal, while others use broader criteria, meaning career contribution totals are not universally agreed.

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