Cristiano Ronaldo‘s Al Nassr find themselves outside the top 10 of the latest AFC club rankings, according to the confederation’s official table. The Saudi club sits 11th in the men’s club single-season ranking for 2026/27 with 12 points, trailing ten teams in a classification built on results in AFC club competitions.

Two of the clubs ahead of them are direct Saudi Pro League rivals. The best placed is Al Qadsiah, who occupy fourth place with 14 points, while Al Hilal sit sixth with 13.

The top of the table belongs to Al Ain and Kashima Antlers, both with 16 points, followed by Vissel Kobe with 15. Japan has five representatives among the first ten, with Kashima, Vissel Kobe, Gamba Osaka, Kashiwa Reysol and Kyoto Sanga.

The gap to the top 10 is minimal. Five teams share 13 points, including Al Hilal, Esteghlal, Kashiwa Reysol, Kyoto Sanga and Shanghai Port, which means Al Nassr are just one point away from that group. They are also level on 12 points with Persib Bandung and Shabab Al Ahli, who sit 12th and 13th, respectively, so a single result could change the picture quickly.

AFC men’s club single-season ranking. (afc.com)

The ranking arrives at a good moment for Ronaldo’s side, after a 2-1 win over Al Sadd in the AFC Champions League in which the Portuguese star scored from the penalty spot for his 987th career goal.

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The table is live, which means every upcoming match in Asia has the potential to move Al Nassr up, but also to leave them further behind, with Al Qadsiah and Al Hilal already in front.

see also Cristiano Ronaldo helps Al Nassr beat Al Sadd, but remains far from the AFC Golden Boot race

Al Nassr return to Asia’s elite after falling short in last season’s ACL Two final

Al Nassr’s current campaign in the AFC Champions League Elite marks a return to Asia’s premier club competition. Last season, Cristiano Ronaldo’s side competed in the AFC Champions League Two, where it reached the final but lost 1-0 to Gamba Osaka in Riyadh.

This time, the Saudi side is back in the Elite stage after winning the Saudi Pro League in 2025-26. The league stage began with a 4-0 defeat away to Al Ain, but Al Nassr responded with a 3-1 home win over Neftchi and a 6-2 victory at Pakhtakor.

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They then added a 2-1 win over Al Sadd with Ronaldo’s penalty, which leaves them fifth in the West Region table with nine points from four matches, a goal difference of +3 and a game in hand over most of their rivals, since their Matchday 3 match against Al Wasl was rescheduled for Dec. 27.

The tournament has expanded to 32 teams this season, and the top eight in the West Region table advance directly to the round of 16. Al Nassr currently sit inside that zone, and with the AFC rankings showing them just outside the top 10, a deep run in the competition would be the clearest way for Ronaldo’s side to climb the continental ranking and make up for last season’s final defeat.