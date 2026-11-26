Ousmane Dembele has added another significant achievement to his Paris Saint-Germain career, putting himself alongside some of the biggest names to have represented the French club in Europe. His latest milestone came during a difficult night for Luis Enrique’s side, with Kylian Mbappe and Neymar also featuring prominently in the history he is now chasing.

PSG’s title defence suffered its first setback of the 2026-27 Champions League league phase after being held to a 2-2 draw by Roma at the Parc des Princes on November 25. The result ended the holders’ perfect start to the competition and left them second in the standings with 13 points from five matches, two behind leaders Real Madrid.

Roma made an aggressive start under Gian Piero Gasperini, with Mario Hermoso opening the scoring inside five minutes after Matias Soule created the opportunity. PSG responded through Illia Zabarnyi, who headed in Senny Mayulu’s corner in the 31st minute.

The visitors continued to threaten after the break, but the French side eventually took the lead when Achraf Hakimi won a penalty following a double substitution by Luis Enrique. Dembele converted from the spot in the 62nd minute, although Donyell Malen restored parity for Roma with another penalty in the 78th minute after a VAR handball decision against Vitinha.

Dembele makes his mark despite frustrating result

Although PSG failed to secure all three points, Dembele emerged as one of the standout performers. Introduced from the bench in the 59th minute, the French forward needed only three minutes to score and give his team the advantage.

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His contribution earned him the best player rating of the match, while his penalty also carried significance beyond the result. The goal added to his growing influence in the Champions League since joining the Parisian club.

Ousmane Dembele of Paris Saint-Germain celebrates scoring

PSG still produced an impressive attacking performance across the opening five league-phase fixtures, scoring 22 goals in the competition. That total is already one higher than the 21 goals Luis Enrique’s team managed throughout the entire league phase of their 2025-26 title-winning campaign.

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Dembele equals Neymar with 22 Champions League goals for PSG

The penalty against Roma took Dembele to 22 Champions League goals for PSG, drawing him level with Neymar on the club’s all-time scoring list in the competition. According to Stats Foot and Opta, the 29-year-old is now joint-third among the club’s leading scorers in Europe’s premier tournament.

Only two players remain ahead of the Frenchman. Mbappe leads the ranking with 42 goals, while Edinson Cavani occupies second place with 30, leaving Dembele eight goals short of matching the Uruguayan. The current PSG Champions League scoring rankings are:

Rank Player Country Goals 1. Kylian Mbappe France 42 2. Edinson Cavani Uruguay 30 3= Ousmane Dembele France 22 3= Neymar Brazil 22 PSG’s all-time top Champions League goalscorers

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Dembele has reached the milestone in 43 Champions League appearances for PSG, while his overall record in the competition stands at 32 goals in 83 matches. His previous European goals came during spells with Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona, before he established himself as a key attacking figure in Paris.

(L – R) Neymar and Kylian Mbappe of Paris Saint-Germain acknowledge the fans

Although Dembele has now caught Neymar, Mbappe’s record remains comfortably ahead of the rest of the club’s former and current forwards. The Frenchman scored 42 Champions League goals for PSG before leaving for Real Madrid, giving Dembele a considerable gap to close if he hopes to challenge the record. Cavani’s 30-goal tally appears to be the more immediate target, with the forward needing another eight goals to move into second place outright.

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