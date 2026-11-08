Cristiano Ronaldo made one key demand to Jorge Jesus to return to Portugal, journalist reveals

Cristiano Ronaldo‘s international retirement has reportedly left one final disagreement with Jorge Jesus unresolved, despite attempts by the Portuguese Football Federation to convince the forward to reconsider his decision. According to journalist Pedro Sepulveda, both the Portugal coach and federation president Pedro Proenca tried to reopen discussions with the former captain in the days leading up to his retirement announcement.

The experienced superstar had previously suggested that a return could remain possible while he continued performing at a high level for Al-Nassr. However, the latest discussions reportedly failed to produce an agreement, bringing his relationship with Jesus and his Portugal career to a definitive end.

Sepulveda, a Portuguese journalist described as close to Ronaldo, claims the forward had already made his position clear to federation officials. Despite their efforts to bring him back, Ronaldo reportedly insisted that he would no longer represent Portugal while Jesus remained in charge.

The journalist also suggested that the Al-Nassr captain knew the coach intended to include him in the next squad announcement. That reportedly explains why the 41-year-old announced his international retirement before Jesus officially revealed his selection.

Cristiano Ronaldo #7 of Portugal applauds fans

According to Sepulveda, Ronaldo had also hoped to receive an opportunity to say goodbye to Portuguese supporters in a dedicated farewell appearance. However, Jesus reportedly denied him that possibility, adding another source of frustration during the breakdown in their relationship.

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How the Ronaldo-Jesus relationship deteriorated

The disagreement followed a turbulent period that began during Portugal‘s September and October international commitments. Ronaldo was reportedly unhappy after being left as an unused substitute against Norway, with tensions escalating before he left the national team’s camp.

The situation developed into a public dispute, with Ronaldo later acknowledging his departure and apologizing to his teammates and Portuguese supporters. The Portuguese Football Federation subsequently imposed a suspension and fine, while attempts to repair the relationship failed to produce a lasting reconciliation.

Pedro Proenca, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Jorge Jesus

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Jesus, who previously worked with the five-time Ballon d’Or winner at Al-Nassr, also addressed the retirement announcement after it became official. The coach maintained that he had expected to include the forward in his plans and denied knowing beforehand that Ronaldo intended to step away.

The demand that ended discussions between Ronaldo and Jesus

Sepulveda provided further details about the failed negotiations, explaining that Ronaldo and the Selecao coach had fundamentally different expectations. The forward reportedly wanted a public apology from Jesus, but the coach made it clear that he would never apologize to a player. “Both Jorge Jesus and Pedro Proenca tried to contact Ronaldo in recent days, attempting to convince him to rejoin the national team, especially since Ronaldo had given them a glimmer of hope,” he explained.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal reacts as he leaves the pitch after being shown a red card

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He added that Ronaldo’s earlier comments about remaining open to a Portugal return had encouraged the federation to pursue further discussions. However, the journalist claimed that the conversations did not develop as the forward had expected. “To be frank, Ronaldo wanted a public apology from Jorge Jesus, while Jesus confirmed that he would never apologize to any player,” Sepulveda added.

The journalist subsequently delivered a blunt assessment of the situation, concluding: “Ronaldo wants something, and Jesus has made it clear he will not give it to him. Therefore, Cristiano’s time under Jesus’s management with the Portuguese national team is definitively over.”