Christian Pulisic makes his case as Milan’s key man with latest impressive Serie A record

Christian Pulisic continued to strengthen his position as one of Milan’s most influential attacking players after another decisive performance in Serie A. The American forward played a key role in securing an important away victory over Genoa, extending a remarkable run of form that further highlights his growing importance under Ruben Amorim.

Milan claimed a 2-1 win at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris on November 8, with Pulisic scoring alongside Alphadjo Cisse in a productive first half. Although Genoa threatened a late comeback, the Rossoneri held on to collect three valuable points and build momentum ahead of the international break.

The Rossoneri made an aggressive start and took the lead in the 13th minute through Cisse. The teenager finished Adrien Rabiot’s pass after Pulisic had helped win possession with an effective high press, recording his eighth goal of the campaign in all competitions.

Six minutes later, Pulisic doubled the visitors’ advantage. Goncalo Ramos intercepted a poor defensive pass before setting up the American, who calmly finished from inside the penalty area to make it 2-0.

The goal was the American’s fourth in Serie A this season, adding to his contributions in Milan’s recent victories over Inter and Udinese. His latest strike also continued a particularly productive sequence in the Italian top flight.

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Pulisic reaches impressive scoring milestone

According to the official statistics, Pulisic has now scored three goals in his last three Serie A starts, underlining his consistency during an important period for the San Siro outfit. He found the net against Udinese on October 25, scored in the 3-1 derby victory over Inter on October 31, and followed those performances with his goal against Genoa.

His overall numbers are equally encouraging, with four league goals in eight appearances and seven goals plus three assists across 11 matches in all competitions. The American has become a regular source of attacking production for Amorim, particularly when Milan needs someone to turn promising situations into goals.

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Against Genoa, Pulisic also contributed defensively and helped Milan maintain its attacking threat. He completed 37 of 39 passes, registered two key passes and won three of the four tackles he attempted, earning a 7.8 rating from Sofascore.

Milan takes important points into international break

The victory was particularly valuable after the club’s inconsistent recent results, which included a Europa League defeat to Ferencvaros. Amorim’s team responded with an efficient performance away from home, even if the late goal exposed some defensive vulnerabilities.

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Milan moved into fourth place with 24 points from 11 matches, strengthening its position in the race for the Champions League places. Pulisic will now head into the international break with another goal behind him and an impressive run of performances to build on.

His latest contribution also reinforces the argument that he should remain central to Amorim’s attacking plans. With three goals in his last three Serie A starts, the American is giving Milan another reliable source of goals at a crucial stage of the season.