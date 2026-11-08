Cristiano Ronaldo is the odd one out as Lionel Messi and Neymar share curious detail from their final international games

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Lionel Messi and Neymar in bringing his international career to an end in 2026, marking an extraordinary year for soccer after three of the sport’s biggest names stepped away from their national teams. Their departures came in very different circumstances, but a curious connection between their final international appearances has added another layer to the end of an era.

Neymar‘s farewell followed Brazil’s elimination from the 2026 World Cup, while Messi received an emotional send-off in front of Argentina supporters. Ronaldo’s departure from Portugal was more complicated, with tensions surrounding his relationship with coach Jorge Jesus and the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) attracting attention.

Santos’ captain was the first of the trio to bring his international career to a close. The Brazilian had indicated that the 2026 World Cup would be his final tournament with the Selecao, and he made his last appearance in the round of 16 against Norway.

Despite Brazil suffering a 2-1 defeat, Neymar found the net, scoring a late goal that ended the national team’s remarkable 79-match scoring streak. The result meant his final international appearance came in a painful elimination, although he still managed to leave the tournament with one last goal for his country.

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Messi‘s farewell unfolded in much happier circumstances. Following Argentina’s World Cup final defeat, the legendary captain decided to end his international career, with the national team arranging a memorable send-off against Benin at the Monumental. Argentina won 3-0, with the 39-year-old superstar scoring once and providing two assists in front of an emotional home crowd.

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Ronaldo’s Portugal farewell takes different turn

Ronaldo’s international retirement came later in the year, officially ending his extraordinary career with Portugal on November 5, 2026. His departure followed a turbulent period involving his exit from the national team’s October camp and subsequent reconciliation with Jorge Jesus.

The announcement arrived shortly before Jorge Jesus’ November squad selection, adding to speculation about the relationship between the captain, the coach and the federation. Unlike Messi, Ronaldo has so far shown little interest in arranging a dedicated farewell match.

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Cristiano Ronaldo #7 of Portugal applauds fans

His final international goal had come earlier in the 2026 World Cup, when he helped Portugal secure a 2-1 comeback victory over Croatia in the round of 32. However, his final appearance for the national team would ultimately prove different from those of his two fellow superstars.

The curious stat separating Ronaldo from Messi and Neymar

There is a striking distinction between the three legends when looking at the matches that marked the end of their international careers. Ronaldo was the only member of the trio who failed to score in his final appearance for his national team.

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Cristiano Ronaldo #7 of Portugal shows dejection

Neymar scored against Norway despite Brazil’s elimination, while Messi found the net during Argentina‘s 3-0 victory over Benin. Ronaldo, meanwhile, finished his Portugal career without adding another goal to his international record after his final strike against Croatia.

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Yet another remarkable coincidence connects the three players: each scored his final international goal from the penalty spot. The accompanying video highlights the similarities between their last successful penalties, with Neymar and Messi reportedly sending their efforts towards the same side while Ronaldo opted for the center.