Video: Cristiano Ronaldo scores 24th goal in 24 Saudi Pro League games against Al-Okhdood as career tally hits 968

Cristiano Ronaldo continues to defy time and expectation as he leads Al-Nassr in another crucial league encounter against Al-Okhdood. The Portuguese icon has once again found himself at the heart of the action in a match that carries weight at both ends of the table.

The meeting between Al-Okhdood and Al-Nassr arrives as a classic mismatch on paper. The host sits deep in the relegation zone with just 16 points from 27 matches, while the visitor dominates the league with 70 points and a commanding lead at the top.

Al-Okhdood has struggled throughout the campaign, managing only four wins and suffering 19 defeats. The urgency to escape relegation is real, but facing the league leader presents a daunting challenge at a critical stage of the season.

Watch Ronaldo’s moment unfold

The defining moment of the match came early, and it carried historic weight. Ronaldo opened the scoring in the 15th minute, marking his 24th goal in 24 league games and the 968th goal of his professional career.

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The goal itself reflected his enduring quality and instinct in front of the goal. Introduced through a perfectly timed attacking move, Ronaldo surged forward with purpose before calmly finishing to give Al-Nassr the advantage.

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How close is Ronaldo to 1,000 goals?

Even at 41, Ronaldo continues to set remarkable benchmarks. His latest strike brings him closer to the extraordinary milestone of 1,000 career goals, now just 32 away from achieving what once seemed impossible.

Cristiano Ronaldo of team Al Nassr

In the context of the Saudi Pro League, his numbers are equally impressive. With 98 goals in 101 league appearances, he is closing in on records previously thought to be out of reach, further cementing his legacy in yet another competition.

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For Al-Nassr, this match represents another step toward potential silverware. With six games remaining after this fixture, the club edges closer to securing the league title, a milestone the Portuguese has yet to achieve in Saudi Arabia.