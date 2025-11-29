Trending topics:
How to watch Inter Miami vs New York City FC match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 MLS

leonardo herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Lionel Messi of Inter Miami
© Jeff Dean/Getty ImagesLionel Messi of Inter Miami
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Inter Miami vs New York City FC on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Inter Miami vs New York City FC
WHAT MLS 2025 season
WHEN 6:00pm ET / 3:00pm PT • Saturday, November 29, 2025
WHERE MLS Season Pass
STREAM WATCH NOW
Watch on Apple TV

Match Overview

Inter Miami roll into this showdown after putting together arguably their finest outing of the 2025 season, overwhelming a top regular-season contender in a commanding 4–0 showcase fueled by another vintage effort from Lionel Messi.

Now just one step from the final, Miami shift their focus to a dangerous New York City FC side that just stunned Eastern Conference leader Philadelphia and arrives determined to spoil the party by slowing down Messi and his squad—so make sure you don’t miss a minute of this must-see matchup.

Details on how to watch

MLS Season Pass is the new home for Major League Soccer – where you can watch Inter Miami vs New York City FC and every MLS game. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, Apple TV, smartphone, tablet, Roku, and other smart streaming devices.
MLS Season Pass is part of a 10-year rights deal with Apple, MLS Season Pass is a service direct from the league available through Apple TV that will stream every MLS game – including MLS Cup Playoffs and Leagues Cup – with no blackouts.
The service also features MLS NEXT Pro (MLS 3rd division reserve league) and MLS NEXT games (youth development league), as well as exclusive team and league content available nowhere else.
MLS Season Pass is available via the Apple TV app on all Apple iOS devices, Mac, PC, Amazon Fire TV and Fire Stick, Android TV, Google TV, LG smart TVs, Panasonic smart TVs, Playstation 4 & 5, Roku streaming devices and smart TVs, Samsung smart TVs, Sony smart TVs, Vizio smart TVs, and Xbox One, One S, Series X and Series S. In addition, you can AirPlay or cast from your phone or computer to any compatible screen.
SEE MORE: Schedule of MLS games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

World Soccer Talk is the number one destination in the United States for soccer television and streaming information. We recommend that you bookmark our soccer games on TV today page as well as subscribing to our free daily email newsletter that includes TV schedules and the latest soccer news and opinion from around the world.
Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
