MLS
How to watch Inter Miami vs Chicago Fire match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 MLS

leonardo herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Lionel Messi of Inter Miami
© Cole Burston/Getty ImagesLionel Messi of Inter Miami
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Inter Miami vs Chicago Fire on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Inter Miami vs Chicago Fire
WHAT MLS 2025 season
WHEN 7:30pm ET / 4:30am PT • Tuesday, September 30, 2025
WHERE MLS Season Pass
STREAM WATCH NOW
Watch on Apple TV

Match Overview

Inter Miami saw their three-match winning streak stall with a 1-1 draw against Toronto FC, but Lionel Messi and company are looking to regroup and strengthen their push up the Eastern Conference standings.

Awaiting them is a hungry Chicago Fire squad that holds the last play-in spot and is fighting to secure a direct playoff berth. With both teams chasing critical points in the postseason race, this clash promises plenty of intensity—don’t miss the action.

Details on how to watch

MLS Season Pass is the new home for Major League Soccer – where you can watch Inter Miami vs Chicago Fire and every MLS game. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, Apple TV, smartphone, tablet, Roku, and other smart streaming devices.
MLS Season Pass is part of a 10-year rights deal with Apple, MLS Season Pass is a service direct from the league available through Apple TV that will stream every MLS game – including MLS Cup Playoffs and Leagues Cup – with no blackouts.
The service also features MLS NEXT Pro (MLS 3rd division reserve league) and MLS NEXT games (youth development league), as well as exclusive team and league content available nowhere else.
MLS Season Pass is available via the Apple TV app on all Apple iOS devices, Mac, PC, Amazon Fire TV and Fire Stick, Android TV, Google TV, LG smart TVs, Panasonic smart TVs, Playstation 4 & 5, Roku streaming devices and smart TVs, Samsung smart TVs, Sony smart TVs, Vizio smart TVs, and Xbox One, One S, Series X and Series S. In addition, you can AirPlay or cast from your phone or computer to any compatible screen.
How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

