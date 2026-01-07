How to watch Fulham vs Chelsea in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Premier League

|WHO
|Fulham vs Chelsea
|WHAT
|English Premier League
|WHEN
|2:30pm ET / 11:30am PT • Wednesday, January 7, 2026
|WHERE
|Peacock Premium
|STREAM
|WATCH NOW
Match Overview
A high-stakes West London Derby headlines Matchday 21 as Chelsea and Fulham collide with European qualification firmly in the spotlight. Chelsea enter the derby with momentum after salvaging a late draw against Manchester City, a result that kept them in the hunt for a Champions League place.
Fulham aren’t far behind, trailing the Blues by just three points and eyeing a statement victory that would not only deliver neighborhood bragging rights but also pull them level in the table. With both chasing continental ambitions and the intensity of a local rivalry, this is a matchup you won’t want to miss.
