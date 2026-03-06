Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo surpassed: Raul Jimenez tops the GOAT duo in stunning metric as Premier League star shockingly ranks himself above them

In the never-ending debate about soccer’s greatest players, the names of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo usually dominate every conversation. But one striker currently playing in the Premier League has unexpectedly inserted himself into the discussion, at least in one very specific area. At Fulham, Mexican forward Raul Jimenez has quietly built himself a worthy reputation in world soccer.

His confidence recently led him to make a bold claim: in one key statistical category, he believes he stands above both Messi and Ronaldo. The statement raised eyebrows across the soccer world. Yet when the numbers behind Jimenez’s record are examined, the comparison suddenly becomes much harder to dismiss.

Jimenez has become one of the most successful Mexican players ever to play in England. After making his mark with Wolverhampton and continuing his career with Fulham, the striker has established himself as a dependable presence in the Premier League.

The former academy product of Club America now holds the record for the most goals scored by a Mexican player in England, with 67 goals across his Premier League career. Beyond the raw numbers, his influence has been particularly evident during his time at Fulham. His leadership in attack and calm presence in crucial moments have made him a key figure at Craven Cottage.

This season alone, the 34-year-old has scored nine goals in all competitions, helping the club push toward the upper half of the league table. But it is not just his open-play goals that have drawn attention. Instead, a remarkable pattern has emerged whenever a referee points to the penalty spot.

The hidden record that sets Jimenez apart

While comparisons with Messi and Ronaldo usually focus on total goals or trophies, Jimenez’s advantage comes from a different category entirely. Since the beginning of his professional career, the Mexican striker has produced an extraordinary level of efficiency from the penalty spot.

Jimenez has an incredible 95.5 percent success record in official competitions since making his professional debut, scoring 42 penalties from 44 tries. His only two misses came under unique circumstances: one with the Mexican national team in a friendly against Uruguay, when goalkeeper Fernando Muslera saved his effort in 2018, and another during a high-pressure Europa League quarter-final against Sevilla while he was playing for Wolves.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF scores a free kick against Orlando City SC.

Aside from those two moments, the experienced veteran has been nearly flawless. By comparison, Messi has converted 114 penalties from 146 attempts, a success rate of 78.1 percent, while Ronaldo has scored 181 out of 217 penalties, producing an 83.4 percent success rate, according to statistics compiled by Transfermarkt.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr scores a penalty kick

Jimenez’s bold claim about the GOAT debate

Despite the intimidating reputations of Messi and Ronaldo, Jimenez has no hesitation in backing his own numbers. During an interview with FOX Sports, the Fulham striker was asked to compare his penalty-taking ability with several famous names, including Messi and Ronaldo.

The Mexican forward confidently placed himself at the top of the list. “Whether you like it or not, I have a better success rate than all of the ones you mentioned,” Jimenez said. “I don’t know if I’m the best in the world, but it’s something that characterizes me. I’ll stick with myself.”

The comment quickly sparked debate among fans on social media, with many surprised by the striker’s bold comparison with two of soccer’s greatest icons. Yet the numbers provide strong support for his claim.

