Christian Pulisic’s USMNT teammate’s fate sealed: Juventus decides Weston McKennie’s future ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup

The next six months could define an entire generation of American soccer, and that is why the future of Weston McKennie is suddenly back under the spotlight. With Christian Pulisic already established as a leading figure in Europe and the 2026 FIFA World Cup approaching fast, one of his most experienced USMNT teammates now faces a crossroads that could reshape both his club career and his international role. Official signals from Turin have now begun to clarify the picture.

For several seasons, McKennie’s situation has hovered in uncertainty. He has been essential at times, marginal at others, and constantly the subject of transfer rumors. Now, as his contract enters its final stretch, the midfielder’s future has taken on new urgency — not just for him, but for the wider United States setup ahead of a home World Cup.

The 27-year-old remains one of the most experienced American players in Europe. Since arriving in Italy in 2020, he has become a familiar face in Serie A, adapting to multiple managers, systems, and roles. Yet stability has often been elusive, and that theme now defines the final chapter of his time in black and white.

Just before the contract discussion reaches its decisive phase, clarity has finally emerged from Italy. According to Sky Italia, Juventus has already reached a conclusion on McKennie’s future. “There’s central midfielder McKennie, but he won’t renew his contract. Juventus aren’t even discussing this possibility. His and Dusan Vlahovic’s contracts expire in June.”

Weston McKennie #16 of Juventus FC controls the ball.

This revelation effectively ends speculation about a last-minute agreement. The Bianconeri seem to have made a definitive internal decision, one that shifts the balance of power firmly toward the player as he prepares for the summer market. McKennie’s contract expires at the end of the season, meaning he will be available on a free transfer — a major factor that opens multiple pathways.

From core option to closing chapter

McKennie’s time in Turin has been anything but straightforward. He has played under multiple coaches and has often been valued for his versatility rather than one fixed role. Under Luciano Spalletti, he has been used as a wing-back, an attacking midfielder, and a central presence — a testament to his adaptability and work rate.

That flexibility helped him remain relevant, even when he was not guaranteed a starting place. In recent campaigns, he has rediscovered consistency, prompting some belief that a renewal might still be possible. However, contract talks never truly progressed, and financial expectations became a sticking point. Reports in Italy suggested McKennie’s camp was seeking an increase from roughly $3.2 million per year to closer to $3.8 million, while the club showed no appetite to adjust its wage structure.

The MLS door opens wider than ever

With the decision now clear, attention naturally turns to what comes next. The American midfielder will be free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with any club, and interest is expected from both Europe and the United States. In particular, the Major League Soccer looms large.

One unique factor stands out: FC Dallas still holds McKennie’s MLS rights due to his academy background. While he never made a senior appearance for the club, league regulations mean any other franchise would need to trade with Dallas to secure him.

That complexity does not reduce his appeal. On the contrary, MLS clubs view McKennie as a potential Designated Player, a status that allows him to sit outside the salary cap. Crucially, the absence of a transfer fee would enable teams to offer him a significantly higher salary than before. With the World Cup set to be staged in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, the timing could hardly be more relevant.

