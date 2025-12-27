Trending topics:
Mexico star Raul Jimenez threatens Premier League goalscoring record held by Liverpool icon Luis Suarez

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Fulham's Raul Jimenez and former Liverpool striker Luis Suarez.
© Julian Finney/Laurence Griffiths/Getty ImagesFulham's Raul Jimenez and former Liverpool striker Luis Suarez.

Mexico are approaching the 2026 FIFA World Cup with understandable optimism as one of the host nations of world soccer’s biggest tournament. Part of that confidence is fueled by the excellent form Raul Jimenez is showing in the Premier League, which has allowed him to close in on a record set by Luis Suarez during his time at Liverpool.

Jimenez scored Fulham’s lone goal in Saturday’s 1-0 victory over West Ham United. That strike allowed him to draw level with Alexis Sanchez on the all-time list of Latin American goalscorers in the Premier League, with a total of 63 goals.

The Mexican striker reached that impressive figure across seven and a half seasons. His first five were spent with Wolverhampton, where he scored 40 goals between 2019 and 2023. Since then, Raul has added 23 goals with Fulham.

Jimenez’s next target is Luis Suarez. The current Inter Miami player shined with Liverpool before moving to Barcelona, scoring 69 goals for one of England’s most historic clubs between 2010 and 2014. With half a season still to play before the conclusion of the 2025-26 campaign, Jimenez appears well positioned to surpass that mark.

Luis Jimenez reached Alexis Sanchez’s goal total.

Top Latin American goalscorers in England

Raul Jimenez’s performances in the Premier League have placed him among a select group of elite forwards. If he manages to overtake Luis Suarez, he would move into sixth place on the all-time list and draw closer to other notable Latin American benchmarks.

The top five includes two players who are still active in England and have the opportunity to continue improving their totals. One is Richarlison, who has recorded 71 goals with Everton and Tottenham. Just above him is Arsenal’s Gabriel Jesus with 76 goals. Another Brazilian occupies third place: Roberto Firmino, who scored 82 goals with Liverpool.

At the top of the list are two former Argentine stars. Carlos Tevez scored 84 goals during his time with West Ham United, Manchester United, and Manchester City. Sergio Aguero stands as the undisputed No. 1, having scored 184 Premier League goals for Manchester City and ranking as the league’s second-highest foreign goalscorer of all time, behind only Mohamed Salah.

Jimenez emerges as Mexico’s leading striker ahead of the World Cup

Less than six months remain until the 2026 World Cup, and most qualified national teams have a relatively clear picture of how they will approach the tournament. Mexico are no exception, despite some disappointing performances and results in recent months.

Head coach Javier Aguirre has primarily relied on two center forwards during his current tenure with the Mexico national team: Santiago Gimenez and Raul Jimenez. However, the current contrast in their situations appears to tip the balance.

While Raul Jimenez remains in strong form in the Premier League—playing an important role for Fulham and scoring regularly—Santiago Gimenez has struggled with physical issues in recent months, which have affected his performances with AC Milan. In that context, Jimenez appears to hold a clear advantage heading into the World Cup.

