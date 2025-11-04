Will Mohamed Salah face Kylian Mbappe? Projected lineups for Liverpool vs. Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League

Under the lights of Anfield, the anticipation is electric. Liverpool and Real Madrid — two of Europe’s grandest clubs — are set to meet once again, renewing a rivalry that has written some of the Champions League’s most unforgettable chapters. But amid the tactical battles and historical weight, one question dominates every headline: Will Mohamed Salah face Kylian Mbappe?

Their names alone spark excitement. Salah, Liverpool’s talisman who recently reached his 250th goal for the club, remains the symbol of defiance on Merseyside. Mbappe, meanwhile, continues his mesmerizing start in Madrid — 18 goals in 14 starts — proving why Real Madrid made him their latest galactico. Both icons, however, enter this match surrounded by intrigue, fitness questions, and expectation.

Anfield has seen its share of legends and heartbreak, but Tuesday’s encounter feels different. It’s not merely about revenge or redemption — it’s about resurrection. Arne Slot’s players are desperate to restore their European aura after six defeats in their last eight matches. At the same time, Xabi Alonso’s Madrid — led by the same man once adored in a red shirt — arrives with the calm confidence of a team that has forgotten how to lose.

Liverpool’s fragile revival under pressure

Liverpool’s European form remains inconsistent — emphatic against Eintracht Frankfurt (5-1), yet humbled in Istanbul by Galatasaray. The Reds currently sit 10th in the Champions League league-phase table, narrowly outside the automatic last-16 spots on goal difference.

Their lineup will again be patched together. Alisson Becker, Alexander Isak, Jeremie Frimpong, and Giovanni Leoni remain sidelined, leaving Giorgi Mamardashvili in goal and the defense anchored by Virgil van Dijk. Slot is expected to retain Andy Robertson and Alexis Mac Allister, who impressed last weekend. Salah leads the line, supported by Cody Gakpo, Dominik Szoboszlai, and Hugo Ekitike, who has quietly earned the manager’s trust.

Madrid’s ruthless momentum

Across the technical area stands a man Liverpool supporters still sing about: Xabi Alonso. Once the heartbeat of their midfield, he now commands Los Blancos with a surgeon’s precision. Since replacing Carlo Ancelotti, Alonso has guided Los Blancos to 13 wins in 14 matches — their only blemish, a wild 5-2 defeat to Atletico Madrid.

The Whites have dominated every front, sitting five points clear in La Liga after a 4-0 thrashing of Valencia and perfect in Europe following wins over Marseille, Kairat, and Juventus. Their attack is a constellation of stars: Vinicius Junior’s pace, Jude Bellingham’s brilliance, and, of course, Kylian Mbappe’s inevitability.

But perhaps the night’s most emotional subplot belongs to Trent Alexander-Arnold, making his return to Anfield — not in red, but in white. Once Liverpool’s local hero, now Madrid’s latest right-back, his comeback carries the tension of a prodigal son’s uneasy homecoming. Still, with Dani Carvajal, Antonio Rüdiger, and David Alaba all sidelined, Alonso may need to gamble on Alexander-Arnold’s fitness, or again trust Federico Valverde in defense.

Liverpool vs. Real Madrid: Projected lineups

Liverpool projected XI (4-2-3-1): Mamardashvili; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Szoboszlai, Gakpo; Ekitike.

Real Madrid projected XI (4-3-3):Courtois; Alexander-Arnold, Militao, Huijsen, Carreras; Valverde, Tchouameni, Bellingham; Guler, Mbappe, Vinicius.

