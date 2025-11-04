Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Champions League
Comments

Will Mohamed Salah face Kylian Mbappe? Projected lineups for Liverpool vs. Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Follow us on Google!
Mohamed Salah (left) and Kylian Mbappe (right)
© Getty ImagesMohamed Salah (left) and Kylian Mbappe (right)

Under the lights of Anfield, the anticipation is electric. Liverpool and Real Madrid — two of Europe’s grandest clubs — are set to meet once again, renewing a rivalry that has written some of the Champions League’s most unforgettable chapters. But amid the tactical battles and historical weight, one question dominates every headline: Will Mohamed Salah face Kylian Mbappe?

Their names alone spark excitement. Salah, Liverpool’s talisman who recently reached his 250th goal for the club, remains the symbol of defiance on Merseyside. Mbappe, meanwhile, continues his mesmerizing start in Madrid — 18 goals in 14 starts — proving why Real Madrid made him their latest galactico. Both icons, however, enter this match surrounded by intrigue, fitness questions, and expectation.

Anfield has seen its share of legends and heartbreak, but Tuesday’s encounter feels different. It’s not merely about revenge or redemption — it’s about resurrection. Arne Slot’s players are desperate to restore their European aura after six defeats in their last eight matches. At the same time, Xabi Alonso’s Madrid — led by the same man once adored in a red shirt — arrives with the calm confidence of a team that has forgotten how to lose.

Liverpool’s fragile revival under pressure

Liverpool’s European form remains inconsistent — emphatic against Eintracht Frankfurt (5-1), yet humbled in Istanbul by Galatasaray. The Reds currently sit 10th in the Champions League league-phase table, narrowly outside the automatic last-16 spots on goal difference.

Their lineup will again be patched together. Alisson Becker, Alexander Isak, Jeremie Frimpong, and Giovanni Leoni remain sidelined, leaving Giorgi Mamardashvili in goal and the defense anchored by Virgil van Dijk. Slot is expected to retain Andy Robertson and Alexis Mac Allister, who impressed last weekend. Salah leads the line, supported by Cody Gakpo, Dominik Szoboszlai, and Hugo Ekitike, who has quietly earned the manager’s trust.

Advertisement

Madrid’s ruthless momentum

Across the technical area stands a man Liverpool supporters still sing about: Xabi Alonso. Once the heartbeat of their midfield, he now commands Los Blancos with a surgeon’s precision. Since replacing Carlo Ancelotti, Alonso has guided Los Blancos to 13 wins in 14 matches — their only blemish, a wild 5-2 defeat to Atletico Madrid.

The Whites have dominated every front, sitting five points clear in La Liga after a 4-0 thrashing of Valencia and perfect in Europe following wins over Marseille, Kairat, and Juventus. Their attack is a constellation of stars: Vinicius Junior’s paceJude Bellingham’s brilliance, and, of course, Kylian Mbappe’s inevitability.

Advertisement

But perhaps the night’s most emotional subplot belongs to Trent Alexander-Arnold, making his return to Anfield — not in red, but in white. Once Liverpool’s local hero, now Madrid’s latest right-back, his comeback carries the tension of a prodigal son’s uneasy homecoming. Still, with Dani Carvajal, Antonio Rüdiger, and David Alaba all sidelined, Alonso may need to gamble on Alexander-Arnold’s fitness, or again trust Federico Valverde in defense.

Liverpool vs. Real Madrid: Projected lineups

Liverpool projected XI (4-2-3-1): Mamardashvili; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Szoboszlai, Gakpo; Ekitike.

Real Madrid projected XI (4-3-3):Courtois; Alexander-Arnold, Militao, Huijsen, Carreras; Valverde, Tchouameni, Bellingham; Guler, Mbappe, Vinicius.

Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Kylian Mbappe loses a Real Madrid teammate to long-term injury ahead of crucial Champions League clash vs Liverpool

Kylian Mbappe loses a Real Madrid teammate to long-term injury ahead of crucial Champions League clash vs Liverpool

Real Madrid have managed to establish a winning dynamic, demonstrating impressive offensive power. However, they face a major setback as Kylian Mbappe will lose a teammate ahead of the Champions League game vs Liverpool due to a long-term injury.

Yamal and Mbappe in, Messi and Ronaldo out: FIFPro reveals 2025 Men’s World Best XI

Yamal and Mbappe in, Messi and Ronaldo out: FIFPro reveals 2025 Men’s World Best XI

FIFPro published the 2025 Men's World Best XI, with Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappe on the team, and legends Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo failing to make the cut.

Real Madrid boss Alonso breaks silence on frustrated reaction after Vinicius Jr. misses penalty gifted by Mbappé

Real Madrid boss Alonso breaks silence on frustrated reaction after Vinicius Jr. misses penalty gifted by Mbappé

After the 4-0 win over Valencia in La Liga, Real Madrid head coach opened up on his frustrated reaction to Vinicius Jr. misses penalty, which was handed by his teammate Kylian Mbappé.

GOAT debate settled? Cristiano Ronaldo puts an end to the Lionel Messi rivalry once and for all with bold six-word claim

GOAT debate settled? Cristiano Ronaldo puts an end to the Lionel Messi rivalry once and for all with bold six-word claim

the eternal debate has reignited once again — and this time, it’s Ronaldo himself who’s thrown gasoline on the fire.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo