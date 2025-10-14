How to watch El Salvador vs Guatemala match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers

Here are all of the details of where you can watch El Salvador vs Guatemala on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO El Salvador vs Guatemala WHAT CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers WHEN 10:00pm ET / 7:00pm PT • Tuesday, October 14, 2025 WHERE Paramount+, Peacock Premium, Amazon Prime Video and Telemundo STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

With everything on the line, this showdown feels like a last stand for both sides as they fight to keep their qualifying dreams alive. A loss wouldn’t officially knock either team out, but it would leave them hanging by a thread in the race for a top-two finish.

El Salvador heads in looking to bounce back after two straight losses that followed an impressive start, while Guatemala is still searching for a spark after back-to-back draws and an earlier defeat. Expect a high-stakes, all-action battle where every possession counts—make sure you don’t miss this one.

How to watch the game Paramount+ is now offering a Paramount+ is now offering a 7-day free trial promotion for new subscribers, giving fans the ability to watch a ton of soccer fans (and other content) for free.

After the 7-day trial, Paramount+ is just $7.99 per month.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Paramount+ features more than 2,000 live matches each year. In addition to English League Cup, the extensive portfolio of soccer properties also includes EFL Championship, EFL League One, EFL League Two, Serie A, Coppa Italia, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League; The Women’s Cup; NWSL; Argentina’s Liga Profesional de Fútbol; and other competitions.

Paramount+ includes exclusive original programs such as: Halo, Star Trek: Discovery, Frasier, Lawmen: Bass Reeves, and Evil, as well as movies including Mean Girls, Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning and more. You can also stream CBSN (CBS News), CBS Sports HQ and ET Live, as well as — with the Premium Plan — your local CBS network.

Paramount+ is available on PC or Mac as well as Roku, iPhone and Android phones, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, PlayStation 4, Samsung smart TV, Vizio and XBOX One.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Paramount+ soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

Free resources available to you World Soccer Talk is the number one destination in the United States for soccer television and streaming information. We recommend that you bookmark our World Soccer Talk is the number one destination in the United States for soccer television and streaming information. We recommend that you bookmark our soccer games on TV today page as well as subscribing to our free daily email newsletter that includes TV schedules and the latest soccer news and opinion from around the world.

Here are the steps to sign up for your 7-day free trial to Paramount+:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Free resources available to you Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide , which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.

Advertisement