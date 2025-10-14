Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
World Cup Qualifiers
Comments

How to watch El Salvador vs Guatemala match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers

leonardo herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Rudy Muñoz of Guatemala
© Kyle Rivas/Getty ImagesRudy Muñoz of Guatemala
Here are all of the details of where you can watch El Salvador vs Guatemala on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO El Salvador vs Guatemala
WHAT CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers
WHEN 10:00pm ET / 7:00pm PT • Tuesday, October 14, 2025
WHERE Paramount+, Peacock Premium, Amazon Prime Video and Telemundo
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

With everything on the line, this showdown feels like a last stand for both sides as they fight to keep their qualifying dreams alive. A loss wouldn’t officially knock either team out, but it would leave them hanging by a thread in the race for a top-two finish.

El Salvador heads in looking to bounce back after two straight losses that followed an impressive start, while Guatemala is still searching for a spark after back-to-back draws and an earlier defeat. Expect a high-stakes, all-action battle where every possession counts—make sure you don’t miss this one.

How to watch the game

Paramount+ is now offering a 7-day free trial promotion for new subscribers, giving fans the ability to watch a ton of soccer fans (and other content) for free.
After the 7-day trial, Paramount+ is just $7.99 per month.
Advertisement
Paramount+ features more than 2,000 live matches each year. In addition to English League Cup, the extensive portfolio of soccer properties also includes EFL Championship, EFL League One, EFL League Two, Serie A, Coppa Italia, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League; The Women’s Cup; NWSL; Argentina’s Liga Profesional de Fútbol; and other competitions.
Paramount+ includes exclusive original programs such as: Halo, Star Trek: Discovery, Frasier, Lawmen: Bass Reeves, and Evil, as well as movies including Mean Girls, Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning and more. You can also stream CBSN (CBS News), CBS Sports HQ and ET Live, as well as — with the Premium Plan — your local CBS network.
Paramount+ is available on PC or Mac as well as Roku, iPhone and Android phones, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, PlayStation 4, Samsung smart TV, Vizio and XBOX One.
Advertisement
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Paramount+ soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

Free resources available to you

World Soccer Talk is the number one destination in the United States for soccer television and streaming information. We recommend that you bookmark our soccer games on TV today page as well as subscribing to our free daily email newsletter that includes TV schedules and the latest soccer news and opinion from around the world.
Here are the steps to sign up for your 7-day free trial to Paramount+:
Advertisement
1. After clicking the ‘Try It Free’ button, you’ll see the following page that explains the two choices you’ll find. Click ‘Continue’ to be presented with the options:
Advertisement
Advertisement

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
Advertisement
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
El Salvador vs Guatemala: Lineups for key clash in 2026 CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers

El Salvador vs Guatemala: Lineups for key clash in 2026 CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers

El Salvador and Guatemala meet in a crucial CONCACAF qualifier after their last two winless matches. This showdown could determine their 2026 World Cup fate, ensuring an intensely competitive clash. Here are the predicted lineups.

How to watch Suriname vs Guatemala in the USA: Live Stream and TV for CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers

How to watch Suriname vs Guatemala in the USA: Live Stream and TV for CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers

Suriname will face Guatemala in a Matchday 3 clash of the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers third round. Fans in the United States can watch all the action live through multiple TV and streaming platforms.

How to watch Panama vs Guatemala match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers

How to watch Panama vs Guatemala match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers

Panama take on Guatemala in a Matchday 2 showdown of the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers third round. Here’s how fans in the United States can catch the action live, with coverage available on both television and streaming platforms.

Manchester United have reportedly set a clear condition for Casemiro to extend his contract

Manchester United have reportedly set a clear condition for Casemiro to extend his contract

Carlos Casemiro had an uneven start at Manchester United, but the veteran has established himself as a main reason for the team's resurgence this 2025-26 season. Despite this, the Red Devils have imposed a specific condition for renewing his contract.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo