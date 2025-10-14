Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
premier league
Comments

Manchester United have reportedly set a clear condition for Casemiro to extend his contract

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Casemiro of Manchester United during the Premier League match.
© Gareth Copley/Getty ImagesCasemiro of Manchester United during the Premier League match.

After making waves at Real Madrid, Carlos Casemiro moved in a blockbuster transfer worth $73 million to Manchester United. The Brazilian international joined the team under the weight of high expectations that initially went unmet. Despite a less than stellar start, the 33-year-old has now emerged as the pivotal force in the team’s resurgence. However, reports suggest that the Red Devils have set specific conditions for renewing his contract.

Carlos Casemiro, under contract with Manchester United until June 2026, has attracted the club’s interest in extending his stay. ESPN sources indicate that the Red Devils are willing to propose a new contract, though it requires Casemiro to accept a substantial reduction from his annual $18.2 million salary, as reported by Spotrac.

Despite Man United having Manuel Ugarte and Kobbie Mainoo as alternatives in midfield, neither has impressed under Ruben Amorim’s guidance. The coach remains determined to retain his star midfielder, whose presence has provided much-needed balance to the team amid long-standing defensive struggles. Keeping him could lead to the departure of Ugarte and Mainoo, who have been unable to usurp the veteran’s role.

According to ESPN, Brazilian and Saudi Arabian teams are eyeing him for the 2025-26 season. With the 2026 World Cup concluded by then, he might lean towards a lucrative offer as a free agent. Yet, if Casemiro wishes to remain central to Brazil’s national team scene, extending his contract with Manchester United would be his best move.

Carlos Casemiro of Manchester United

Casemiro of Manchester United celebrates scoring a goal.

Manchester United are also looking towards an English midfielder star in the next season

Ruben Amorim’s tenure at Manchester United has hit a rocky patch, as the club once again finds itself outside of UEFA Champions League contention. The 2025-26 season has started with the team stagnating in 10th place, triggering a strategic focus on overhauling the midfield. Both Ugarte and Mainoo are potential departures, while the club actively seeks fresh talent, targeting a standout 21-year-old English midfielder in the Premier League.

Advertisement
Barcelona star Marcus Rashford takes a jab to Man United after his impressive performances

see also

Barcelona star Marcus Rashford takes a jab to Man United after his impressive performances

According to English media reports, the Red Devils have set their sights on Adam Wharton, Crystal Palace’s emerging star. They are reportedly contemplating an aggressive $80 million bid to bring the Englishman to Old Trafford. Such a move would not only provide immediate alternatives in their midfield setup but also lay a crucial foundation for the club’s future ambitions.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Barcelona star Marcus Rashford takes a jab to Man United after his impressive performances

Barcelona star Marcus Rashford takes a jab to Man United after his impressive performances

Arriving in Barcelona as an underdog, Marcus Rashford wowed with stellar performances. In a recent interview, he shared insights into the keys to his success, while also subtly critiquing his former club, Manchester United.

A Cristiano Ronaldo reunion? Man United’s Bruno Fernandes reportedly makes final decision on Saudi Arabia future

A Cristiano Ronaldo reunion? Man United’s Bruno Fernandes reportedly makes final decision on Saudi Arabia future

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes has received offers from the Saudi Pro League, where his former Manchester United teammate Cristiano Ronaldo plays.

Man United co-owner Jim Ratcliffe makes surprising comparison between Ruben Amorim and a legendary franchise coach

Man United co-owner Jim Ratcliffe makes surprising comparison between Ruben Amorim and a legendary franchise coach

Amid massive investments this season, Manchester United have not improved in the Premier League. The lack of progress brought criticism to Ruben Amorim. In response, co-owner Jim Ratcliffe voiced support for the coach, surprisingly likening him to a legendary figure in the team.

How to watch El Salvador vs Guatemala match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers

How to watch El Salvador vs Guatemala match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers

El Salvador will face Guatemala in a Matchday 4 showdown of the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers third round. Fans in the United States can catch all the action live through various TV broadcasts and streaming services.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo