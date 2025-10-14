Manchester United have reportedly set a clear condition for Casemiro to extend his contract

After making waves at Real Madrid, Carlos Casemiro moved in a blockbuster transfer worth $73 million to Manchester United. The Brazilian international joined the team under the weight of high expectations that initially went unmet. Despite a less than stellar start, the 33-year-old has now emerged as the pivotal force in the team’s resurgence. However, reports suggest that the Red Devils have set specific conditions for renewing his contract.

Carlos Casemiro, under contract with Manchester United until June 2026, has attracted the club’s interest in extending his stay. ESPN sources indicate that the Red Devils are willing to propose a new contract, though it requires Casemiro to accept a substantial reduction from his annual $18.2 million salary, as reported by Spotrac.

Despite Man United having Manuel Ugarte and Kobbie Mainoo as alternatives in midfield, neither has impressed under Ruben Amorim’s guidance. The coach remains determined to retain his star midfielder, whose presence has provided much-needed balance to the team amid long-standing defensive struggles. Keeping him could lead to the departure of Ugarte and Mainoo, who have been unable to usurp the veteran’s role.

According to ESPN, Brazilian and Saudi Arabian teams are eyeing him for the 2025-26 season. With the 2026 World Cup concluded by then, he might lean towards a lucrative offer as a free agent. Yet, if Casemiro wishes to remain central to Brazil’s national team scene, extending his contract with Manchester United would be his best move.

Casemiro of Manchester United celebrates scoring a goal.

Manchester United are also looking towards an English midfielder star in the next season

Ruben Amorim’s tenure at Manchester United has hit a rocky patch, as the club once again finds itself outside of UEFA Champions League contention. The 2025-26 season has started with the team stagnating in 10th place, triggering a strategic focus on overhauling the midfield. Both Ugarte and Mainoo are potential departures, while the club actively seeks fresh talent, targeting a standout 21-year-old English midfielder in the Premier League.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Barcelona star Marcus Rashford takes a jab to Man United after his impressive performances

According to English media reports, the Red Devils have set their sights on Adam Wharton, Crystal Palace’s emerging star. They are reportedly contemplating an aggressive $80 million bid to bring the Englishman to Old Trafford. Such a move would not only provide immediate alternatives in their midfield setup but also lay a crucial foundation for the club’s future ambitions.