Real Madrid beat Dortmund 2-0 to secure their 15th Champions League title. Goals from Dani Carvajal and Vinicius Junior led the way as Real legend Toni Kroos ended his club career with a trophy.

The game marked the end of two prestigious club careers for Toni Kroos and Marco Reus. Kroos will retire after he finishes Euro 2024 with Germany, while Reus announced he would enter free agency after 12 years spent with Dortmund.

Three pitch streakers interrupted the Champions League final 20 seconds into the game, with one taking pictures with star player Vinicius and Jude Bellingham before being apprehended. Dortmund midfielder Marcel Sabitzer took another down after the others were taken into custody.

All were wearing the merchandise of Belarusian streamer Mellstroy, who promised 250,000 euros ($271,000) to storm the pitch with his shirt on.

Dortmund dominates early in Champions League final

They had several chances in front of a Wembley crowd of nearly 90,000. Karim Adeyemi had a one-on-one with Thibaut Courtois after an excellent Mats Hümmels long ball, but a striding slide from Dani Carvajal cut off the shot.

Niclas Füllkrug hit the post minutes later, sending an incisive Ian Maatsen pass narrowly wide past the goal. Adeyemi would also see another golden opportunity squandered due to an excellent save from Courtois.

Dortmund dominated the game despite defending for long periods and seeing little of the ball. They defended doggedly off the back foot, sending as many as eight or nine players to defend behind the ball.

They attacked the ball ferociously off the counter while limiting Real’s chances out of possession. Real Madrid‘s stars — Vinicius Jr., Jude Bellingham, Rodrygo, and more struggled heavily against Dortmund’s resilient defense.

Real powers through in the second half

Carvajal scored the game’s opener coming off a Toni Kroos corner in the 74th minute. He leaped over a heap of yellow defenders to flick a powerful header past keeper Gregor Kobel. The goal was Carvajal’s second in the Champions League.

The game opened up for Real Madrid going into the game’s late stages. Dortmund’s defense gave in as they frantically searched for an equalizer. Jude Bellingham nearly added a second off a header, but Rodrygo’s cross took a heavy deflection before it could reach the Englishman.

However, Real would find their second goal through Vinicius. Bellingham picked off a tired, poor Ian Maatsen pass and played a simple ball to a streaking Vinicius. The Brazilian star converted the simple chance to all but secure Real’s second Champions League in three years.

Toni Kroos nearly scored off a free kick and Eduardo Camavinga almost slammed a long ball into the top right corner, but Kobel came up with a pair of excellent saves. Füllkrug would attempt to cut Real’s lead to just one goal off an out-swinging Donyell Malen cross, but linesmen ruled his strike offsides.

Real’s 2-0 victory secures their 15th total Champions League victory, double the amount of second place. Kroos, Carvajal, and Luka Modrić are now tied for the most Champions Leagues with Real legend Paco Gente; they all have six Champions League titles. With the win, Ancelotti secures his fifth Champions League title, while Bellingham gets his first.