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Fenerbahce vs Liverpool: Projected lineups for the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League match

World Soccer Talk

By World Soccer Talk

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Bradley Barcola of Liverpool
© AlamyBradley Barcola of Liverpool
Fenerbahce host Liverpool in the Champions League with the home side looking to settle an uneven run while the visitors bring one of the competition’s most potent attacks to Istanbul.
Fenerbahce drew 2-2 with Slavia Praha on October 20 after being routed 0-6 by Aston Villa on October 14. The heavy defeat to Villa exposed problems at the back that the draw with Slavia only partly eased. Dirk Kuyt needs a result here to steady confidence before the group stage tightens.
Liverpool won 4-3 against Villarreal on October 20 and followed an even higher-scoring 6-3 win over LASK on October 14. Both matches came with goals conceded as well as scored, suggesting an attack-first approach under Andoni Iraola. A win in Istanbul would keep Liverpool firmly on track in the competition.
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Fenerbahce projected lineup

Kuyt sets Fenerbahce up in a 4-2-3-1 with Ederson behind a back four of Müldür, Škriniar, Brown and Mercan. Guendouzi and Kanté sit as the double pivot, giving the side some control and experience in midfield, while Kahveci, Greenwood and Aydin support Lukaku as the central striker. There are no absences to account for, so Kuyt can pick his strongest available group, though the shape will need to hold up better defensively than it did against Aston Villa.
Fenerbahce projected starting XI (4-2-3-1): Ederson, Mert Müldür, Milan Škriniar, Archie Brown, Levent Mercan, Mattéo Guendouzi, Mason Greenwood, N’Golo Kanté, İrfan Can Kahveci, Romelu Lukaku, Oğuz Aydin. Coach: Dirk Kuyt.

Liverpool projected lineup

Iraola fields Liverpool in a matching 4-2-3-1, with Alisson in goal behind Araujo, Jacquet, Van Dijk and Tsimikas across the back line. Nyoni and Mac Allister anchor midfield, feeding Wirtz, Barcola and Ngumoha behind lone striker Gakpo. With no absences listed, Iraola can call on his first-choice attacking group, and the balance of that front four suggests Liverpool will again look to win the game by scoring more than they concede.
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Liverpool projected starting XI (4-2-3-1): Alisson, Ronald Araujo, Jérémy Jacquet, Virgil Van Dijk, Kostas Tsimikas, Treymaurice Nyoni, Florian Wirtz, Alexis Mac Allister, Bradley Barcola, Cody Gakpo, Rio Ngumoha. Coach: Andoni Iraola.
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