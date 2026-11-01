Liverpool vs Arsenal: Projected lineups for the 2026-27 Premier League match

Liverpool and Arsenal meet with both sides carrying long injury lists into a fixture that still carries heavy weight in the title picture.

Liverpool head into this one off a 2-0 win over Albion on October 25, following a 2-1 victory against Brentford on October 17. Before that run started, they were beaten 0-3 by Man City on October 11, a reminder of how costly a bad day against a top side can be. Three points here would settle any lingering nerves from that City defeat and keep Iraola’s side firmly in the mix.

Arsenal arrive on the back of three straight wins, beating Everton 2-0 on October 24 after a 1-0 result against Nottingham on October 18. They also won 2-1 at Leeds on October 10, so Arteta’s team have not dropped points in any of their last three outings. A result at Anfield would extend that run against the toughest opponent they have faced in it.

Liverpool projected lineup

Iraola sets Liverpool up in a 4-2-3-1 but is without a long list of regulars, including Dominik Szoboszlai, Conor Bradley and Jeremie Frimpong, which pushes Ronald Araujo into the back four alongside Virgil Van Dijk and Jérémy Jacquet. Gravenberch and Mac Allister anchor midfield behind a front line of Wirtz, Barcola and Gakpo supporting Isak, with the absence of Hugo Ekitiké making Isak the clear focal point up top. The depth missing at full-back and in attack means Liverpool have less rotation to call on if the game state changes.

Liverpool projected starting XI (4-2-3-1): Alisson, Ronald Araujo, Jérémy Jacquet, Virgil Van Dijk, Miloš Kerkez, Ryan Gravenberch, Florian Wirtz, Alexis Mac Allister, Bradley Barcola, Alexander Isak, Cody Gakpo. Coach: Andoni Iraola.

Arsenal projected lineup

Arteta also lines Arsenal up in a 4-2-3-1, missing Bukayo Saka and William Saliba, two significant absences that reshape both ends of the pitch. Gabriel Magalhães and Ben White take on extra responsibility in defense without Saliba, while Eberechi Eze and Noni Madueke flank Havertz in a front three built to compensate for Saka’s absence. Rice and Guimarães sit in front of the back four to shield that reshuffled defense, with Odegaard tasked with linking play between midfield and attack.

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Arsenal projected starting XI (4-2-3-1): David Raya, Ben White, Ezri Konsa, Gabriel Magalhães, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Declan Rice, Martín Odegaard, Bruno Guimarães, Noni Madueke, Kai Havertz, Eberechi Eze. Coach: Mikel Arteta.